Jos Buttler's tickets against South Africa in Cape Town show him the way to prove success | Cricket News





Jos Buttler hit four limits and a six when he ran to 29 of 27 balls the first day in Cape Town

Jos Buttler's impressive but brief entries on the first day of the second Test against South Africa showed him the way to the success of the Test …

The career of Jos Buttler & # 39; s Test match continues to confuse critics.

For 27 deliveries late the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England in Cape Town, he looked imperious, hit four limits and beat Keshav Maharaj for a glorious six in a row while taking the game home.

"This is how you should play," he said Sky Sports & # 39; Nasser Hussain in the comment. "It's not reckless and difficult, but you have to put the bat on the ball."

"If you're an opposition captain, and Buttler comes to the fold, you're very happy if Buttler tries to play as an outdated blocker. He has to fight back."

Inevitably there was an air about the beginning of his entrances, that clarity of thought, the safe play and the clean hit of the ball, all reminiscent of Buttler's best white ball punches.

6:14 See the best moments from the first day of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town. See the best moments from the first day of the second test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town.

A cricketer described as consistently as a "monster,quot; for his unique talents in colored clothing, Buttler has too often seen himself as a mere mortal when using his test targets. But not Thursday.

Buttler rightly matched his fair share of criticism for his modest test record: only one hundred registered in his 38 test limits, six in total in his first-class career, but he has largely been given the benefit of the doubt.

The technical failures were regularly exposed during his first race in the test team, but, since his reintegration in the summer of 2018, the widespread belief has been that Buttler has not been helped by having to regularly hit the tail while the top order from England continues effort.

England has scored more than 400 only twice in its 42 test entries since Buttler's retirement, which shows the extent to which the team has struggled. On a personal level, Buttler started strong, scoring six fifty and his ton of lonely test in 2018, but has only reached three half centuries since then.

Buttler's natural and aggressive game has been hampered, as he too often had to enter the 185-5 (or worse) mark as he did here in Cape Town.

S Africa vs England Live

One could argue that such occasions provide the perfect setting for a Buttler counterattack, in the style of Adam Gilchrist and the Australian team that often rescued in the early 2000s.

But, given that England's batting fails so regularly, you feel that Buttler has personally placed more responsibility on his shoulders as the main figure in the locker room: four of England's batters in this Test combine for 19 caps, half of the total from Buttler. It would be careless for him to simply look to get out of trouble.

As a result, Buttler's approach, at times, seems confused, while in the midst of the collapse of the first entry, in the complicated wickets doing a bit and during the chase battles of the fourth entry that require a little more steel than the expansive decision making.

It is rare that Buttler has the opportunity to act according to his instincts to "see ball, hit ball." Well, the first day in Cape Town he saw an opportunity.

Buttler went to the wicket in '67, with a poor performance of England in what most experts have considered a very good batting track, one that Ollie Pope (56th) and Ben Stokes (47) certainly made her look pretty . Benign in the race to a post of fifty after tea, possibly the best step of England's day.

3:25 Ollie Pope of England says he was delighted with his half century after returning from an illness in Cape Town. Ollie Pope of England says he was delighted with his half century after returning from an illness in Cape Town.

Stokes seemed ready to change the game, as he had threatened to do so in the fourth inning on Centurion but, similarly, he came out when he was about to let go, crushing Anrich Nortje to cover him. Buttler assumed the mantle, and it seemed to be the right decision, with the threat that the second new ball was coming.

A man who would know, Kevin Pietersen, said in a comment while Buttler sent the ball to the limit for the second time: "This is exactly what they have to do over the next 11 overs, they have to be smart in the way they score runs , but the intensity has to be there.

"Get as close as possible to 250, get that confidence and make sure they are inside when Vernon Philander gets that new ball."

Buttler listened to the first part, breaking through with confidence to 29 of his most convincing races at the Test level, but, more importantly, he could not complete the second part of the task, overcoming a tentative and mocking delivery of Dwaine Pretorius to less than five the mark of more than 80, opening an end that South Africa's sealers made the most of with the new nut.

1:07 Jos Buttler has an edge behind Dwaine Pretorius to end his impressive cameo. Jos Buttler has an edge behind Dwaine Pretorius to end his impressive cameo.

It will become another disappointing entry in the Buttler Test scrapbook, but it could be said that it was the best vision of what it is capable of.

After another explosive hundred white balls, only 50 balls, in May, Hussain said of Buttler: "It's a weirdo. You travel the world and talk to people about Jos Buttler, and get excited about this boy."

"I don't like massive comments, but I would have to live up to the three or four best white ball players of all time."

"You're talking about Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Viv Richards. I have to put Buttler in that category.

"Sometimes we don't build our own cricketers enough. This guy is so special that it's not true."

Kohli, De Villiers, Dhoni and Richards turned all their white ball talents into the test arena, with only Dhoni (38.09) without averaging more than 50.

Buttler's talent certainly deserves to see him have such an esteemed company, but it's time for the races to catch up. Hopefully, the impressive but too short cameo on Thursday was a sign of things to come.

Watch the second day of the second test between South Africa and England from 8 a.m. on Saturday at Sky Sports Cricket.