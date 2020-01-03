Jofra Archer leaves the second test against South Africa due to an elbow injury | Cricket News

Archer will have another scan on the right elbow injury; Watch the second live test at Sky Sports Cricket now





Jofra Archer will be sent for a second scan to assess the extent of his elbow injury

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's second test against South Africa due to an elbow injury, which requires a second exam.

Archer experienced pain in his right elbow after the defeat of 107 races at Centurion and will now be sent for further evaluation, as England seeks to assess the extent of the problem, rather than playing in Cape Town.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Archer said: "He is not in a position to play, suffering a right elbow injury.

"He will not be on the ground today and will have a second exam to determine the extent of the injury."

Opening batter Rory Burns will fly home after injuring the ankle ligaments during a football warm-up on the eve of the game.

