Jofra Archer leaves the second test against South Africa due to an elbow injury | Cricket News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Archer will have another scan on the right elbow injury; Watch the second live test at Sky Sports Cricket now

Last update: 03/01/20 8:20 am

Jofra Archer will be sent for a second scan to assess the extent of his elbow injury

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's second test against South Africa due to an elbow injury, which requires a second exam.

Archer experienced pain in his right elbow after the defeat of 107 races at Centurion and will now be sent for further evaluation, as England seeks to assess the extent of the problem, rather than playing in Cape Town.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Archer said: "He is not in a position to play, suffering a right elbow injury.

"He will not be on the ground today and will have a second exam to determine the extent of the injury."

Opening batter Rory Burns will fly home after injuring the ankle ligaments during a football warm-up on the eve of the game.

More to follow …

Watch the second test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Recent Articles

The return of Zion Williamson & # 39; will raise everyone & # 39; on the list of New Orleans pelicans | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Qassim Suleimani, Master of the Intrigue of Iran, built an Axis of Shia Power in the Middle East

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
"For Qassim Suleimani, the Iran-Iraq war never really ended," Ryan C. Crocker, a former US ambassador to Iraq, once said in an interview. “No...
Read more

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul take a break 5 months after the wedding

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
YouTube stars Tana Mongeau Y Jake paul They are taking a break from their marriage.The couple announced on Instagram on Thursday night that they...
Read more

Rihanna leaves nothing to the imagination in Valentine's Day zip-up lingerie photos: Drake and Chris Brown are drooling

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Rihanna decided that there will be no album in 2020. Instead, she will launch the sexiest Valentine's lingerie collection. Many predict that Chris Brown...
Read more

She helps design it – hollywood life

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©