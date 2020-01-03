Joel Embiid is struggling to find consistency, and also the Philadelphia 76ers | NBA News

Joel Embiid has struggled to achieve the consistency of his phenomenal potential and, as long as that continues, so will the Philadelphia 76ers, writes NBA Sky Sports analyst Mark Deeks.

Sixers center, Embiid, probably wouldn't consider it a criticism if you called it an enigma. It seems to hug the paper. He is a showman, a superstar of the game with a genuine personality and a phenomenal and unique basketball talent that combines size, skill and a remarkably rapid rise to the top of the game, having played organized basketball for so few years.

However, its improvement has slowed down perhaps in recent years. Unavoidably due to the limited time of practice, in itself due to the need to control his health and longevity so intensely, some of the limitations and disadvantages in his game are the same as always.

















Specifically, Embiid still likes to take many medium and long range jump shots without being the most efficient shooter. It seems that it takes too long to read the double teams on the pole, loses control of the ball quite frequently (and particularly in late game situations) and still does very little with his left hand.

Similarly and related, the 76ers as a team in recent years have the same type of failures they have always had. The team fights for constant spacing and multiposition shots, commits too many turnovers and tends to wobble in late game situations (something that is only briefly addressed with Jimmy Butler on the team and a problem that is re-emerging now that it has been gone) .

The Sixers do not know what to do with Ben Simmons on the half court, they lack offensive diversity outside a heavy diet of perimeter passes, they fight to defend themselves without Embiid and they have problems with consistency at both ends of the floor.

The inconsistency can be seen from one game to another and from half to half, and even more from home to the road, however, the best illustration could be to see how the team performs against the upper half of the front league to the bottom

















So far this season, the 76ers have two victories over the Boston Celtics, and one over each of the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets, while also dropping games to the Washington Wizards , Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic (twice).

They have been the personification of the streak, currently on a losing streak of three games, in itself after a winning streak of three games, one preceded by another losing streak of three games, which had again followed in the footsteps of a five-win victory Streak games with the Nuggets, Raptors and the second Celtics victories.

No one illustrates this inconsistency more broadly than Embiid.

Take, for example, the victory over the Bucks. Apparently motivated by the prospect of the confrontation against the best team in the Eastern Conference, and against the current most valuable NBA player, Giannis Antetokounmpo in particular, Embiid appeared with a great performance, with 31 points and 11 rebounds in just 28 minutes affected for fouls, in addition to playing a ridiculous defense on the bottom line.

















However, the next game, he shot only 8 of 21 from the field against Orlando, he tried not to get the perfect position in the position he could do so easily, he mainly wanted to camp on the three-point line, he committed the same types of losses from Sloppy ball that has harassed him for a long time, but that they weren't there in the much tighter performance of Christmas Day against Milwaukee, and ended up with a net negative rating for the game.

Embiid openly admits that it is motivated by individual pairings, and particularly those with whom it is compared. Sometimes, this goes too far, as evidenced by his imbalance at the beginning of the season with the Minnesota Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, which led to a suspension. At this time, however, Embiid's genuine dominance is shown, and it comes at both ends.

















We are told that the later game is going out of style, with its inherent inefficiencies better understood and, therefore, demonized in modern orthodox thinking in favor of big men rolling towards the edge and firing from the basket.

Embiid, however, counteracts this tendency by being, by far, the most efficient when playing in the publication. He is throwing 53.1 percent from the field this season in possessions following Synergy Sports, while also reaching the free throw line 29.1 percent of the time. He also hits them from there, scoring 1,135 points per possession as a later option, one of the best brands in the league.

It is also a much better brand than he himself qualifies as a shooter or cutter; Embiid is stripped of the ball too easily by opposing guards who crouch in his dribble, is prone to rotation in the roll and cut, another aspect of his game that defies the thinking of the new era. And when it is considered that the 76ers offense is so focused on the pick-and-roll, it also goes against the overall composition of his team.

Despite this unique offensive cocktail, Embiid's best work has always been defensive. When properly motivated, it is a technically very precise protector of the paint and the edge, with the innate size and strength to compete with anyone in the area. On the days when his knee is holding, he is mobile enough to cover a good spot there, a deterrent presence that no one else in the NBA takes for granted. A motivated Embiid is a truly talented two-way player who can really dominate.

However, if only sometimes you are realizing your phenomenal potential, then it will not be a coincidence that your team is only doing it sometimes. Although Embiid has been presented with an unquestionably suboptimal mix of pieces around him, including the beginning of the All-Star Al Horford center in the power advance: a player signed this summer even when the depth of the wing was known, creativity from the defense and shooting zone were more urgent. in a movement of "we will get the All-Star-while-we-can-and-rebalance-all-later,quot; – Embiid's own inconsistencies and stagnant development embody that of the surrounding team.

It could help your offensive pace and the safety of the ball in the post if you had a better spaced floor to pass double teams. But the floor would also be better spaced if he were better at finding the ones they have. There is a correlation, and there is also causation.

Anchored by their disturbing weaknesses along the way and without being obviously better than their campaigns close to the failures of the last two seasons, it is understandable if there is an urgency among 76ers fans of wanting to see greater progress towards at least the title of the Eastern Conference of a team that was once thought to offer so much, and that had hit bottom so spectacularly to precipitate it.

However, instead of the urgency, perhaps a more steady slow growth should be sought, and despite all the Simmons stalemate in court, Embiid has also not been beyond reproach.

Despite the aforementioned required polishing of certain skills, & # 39; Embiid the Enigma & # 39; It's as good as he wants to be on any night.

But when you're not playing at your best, the 76ers of high ceiling and low floor are far from the rhythm.

