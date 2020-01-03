Joe Moorhead in the state of Mississippi after two seasons

Mississippi State chose to fire coach Joe Moorhead after two seasons, Brett McMurphy of Stadiums reported Friday.

Moorhead becomes the fourth change of SEC coach this offseason in what have been a few weeks busy for the conference.

The Bulldogs spent 14-12 under Moorhead's leadership for two years. Mississippi State fell to Louisville 38-28 in the Music City Bowl on December 30, ending the 2019 season with 6-7. The Moorhead team also lost last year's Outback Bowl to Iowa.

Prior to the hiring of Moorhead, the state of Mississippi had won six bowl games in eight years. The loss of the program to Louisville marks the first time that the state of Mississippi loses bowl games in consecutive years since 1991-92.

The turbulent season of the state of Mississippi began with seven players suspended due to violations of team rules. The Bulldogs also didn't have quarterback Garrett Shrader in the Music City Bowl due to an injury resulting from an alleged fight with a teammate.

Mississippi State lost all three games against classified opponents last season and was surpassed by an average of 29 points in the losses.