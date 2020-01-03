Joe Gomez: Liverpool players won't "relax,quot; in January | Soccer news





Joe Gomez insists that Liverpool will not relax despite his great leadership at the top of the Premier League

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez insists that all players want to face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, since the feeling in the locker room is that nobody wants to "relax,quot; despite a busy holiday program.

The Reds successfully negotiated the Christmas period without losing a point to keep a mattress of 13 points at the top of the Premier League, but after a tiring series of games, Chief Jurgen Klopp will be aware of the need to rest his legs tired FA Cup

But it might be that he has to replace several of those players over the weekend, since he has few numbers, particularly in terms of high-level centrals.

Klopp reminded Nat Phillips of a loan period with Stuttgart just to play against Everton, but he will probably need a lead partner and that means Virgil van Dijk or Gomez can start.

1:09 Jurgen Klopp insists he will "respect,quot; the FA Cup, but says the threat of a replay is "absolutely incredible,quot; Jurgen Klopp insists he will "respect,quot; the FA Cup, but says the threat of a replay is "absolutely incredible,quot;

"I think if you ask everyone in the locker room, everyone has that desire to play every game and I think that is what is important for us in this team," said Gomez, who played in the third round victory of the Cup FA 2018 on Everton in Anfield.

"There is a real hunger and you feel it. There is & # 39; Oh, I want to play this game and cool that & # 39 ;.

"I think that shows and that's why when everyone enters, the boys are playing well. They are really participating and helping the team."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

"For me, I love every derby and it's a special game, always. Regardless of whether it's a Premier League game or not, we go in looking to win and I think that explains itself."

"That's something we expect and whatever it will be. Everyone wants to play."

"It is not known what the player will do, but now we are used to a quick change. At the same time, we want to win things, and it is the Merseyside derby and we never want to lose that."

Gomez could start in the Merseyside derby on Sunday

Klopp's senior team has won 28 of its 32 games this season, and that also includes losing the Community Shield on penalties.

But Everton will come with possibly his best chance of finishing a winless streak at Anfield dating back to 1999 for two reasons: Klopp's desire to rest the players for the Premier League and the Champions League, and the new Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian is the only coach to beat a full-strength Liverpool team in normal time this season, as his Napoli team won in Naples and also secured a point at Anfield in November.

Gomez is aware of the threat to his proud record against his close neighbors.

Carlo Ancelotti will face Liverpool for the second time in this campaign

"I think you have that in mind every time a team changes players."

"You look the other day with West Ham (who won after re-naming David Moyes), there is that instant spark and we have to be ready for that."

"I don't think we go into any game underestimating anyone, but we know they will be prepared for it."

"They have a top manager and we have to be prepared for that. They have good individuals and better players and they are a threat. We know that."