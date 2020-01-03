Jessica Biel secretly flirts with other men after Justin Timberlake's PDA scandal

%MINIFYHTML80ff12069884b4b1745b972e9b5f48249% %MINIFYHTML80ff12069884b4b1745b972e9b5f482410%

As if flirting wasn't enough, the star of & # 39; Texas Chainsaw Massacre & # 39; She supposedly ignores her husband, and adds that worrying Justin about his flirting is the best feeling in the world.

Two can play that game. After Justin Timberlake appeared in the headlines as pictures of him getting comfortable with his "Palm tree"co-star Alisha Wainwright They found their departure online, now it is reported that his wife Jessica Biel The table is spinning. It is said that the actress flirts with mysterious men.

According to Radar Online, the "The massacre in Texas"Star is having some harmless conversations and friendly exchanges with other guys." Jessica discovered that healthy flirting with other men is very useful. She is showing her amazing body and smile and the boys are noticing more, "says a site source.

The source adds: "They always thought she was sexy, but never reciprocated, until now."

As if flirting wasn't enough, Jessica supposedly ignores her husband. "Jessica has Justin worried and that's the best feeling in the world, not that she ever cheated on him," says the source.

"It's nice to get all this attention from Justin," the source explains. "He's sending her flirtatious text messages and calling three times a day to say" I love you "and" I miss you. "

Justin landed in hot water after photos of Justin intimate with Alisha during a trip with friends at a bar in New Orleans. The previous report said that "Jessica encouraged Justin to post her statement on Instagram because she felt ashamed of her actions and wanted him to take responsibility."

First NSYNC Then, the member wrote a long message on Instagram on December 4 to publicly apologize to Jessica. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he opened his statement.

He also said that "nothing happened between me and my cost." He continued writing: "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having experienced such a shameful situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."