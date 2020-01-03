Jerome Boateng: Arsenal interested in defending Bayern Munich | Soccer news

Bayern would be ready to allow Germany's defender to go for £ 12.8 million this month





Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is a transfer target for Arsenal

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to Sky Germany.

At 31 years old, who is predominantly a center of defense, but can also play sideways, he wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter.

Bayern would be ready to let him go this month for approximately £ 12.8m (€ 15m). However, they don't have many fit defenders with Lucas Hernandez ready to return later than expected after the injury.

In any case, a winter market for the German international, which has made more than 300 games with Bayern and won seven successive German titles and the 2013 Champions League, has not been excluded.

Sky sports news He understands that Arsenal entries are unlikely at this stage after the club committed £ 150 million with new players in the summer and central William Saliba to return from his St Etienne loan in the summer.

RB Leipzig midfielder, Dayot Upamecano, is a player that the Gunners wanted in the summer, but it is believed that Leipzig will not sell in January since they are on top of the Bundesliga and fighting for the title, and also in the League of Champions the last 16.

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said the club's transfer plans may have changed after the news that defender Calum Chambers has been out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

