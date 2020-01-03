Jenny McCarthy is proud of her "amazing,quot; husband Donnie Wahlberg, $ 2020 tip for the IHOP waitress: he calls it the "2020 tip challenge,quot;

The new Kids On The Block singer, Donnie Wahlberg, started the new year with an incredible act of generosity, and his wife Jenny McCarthy couldn't be more proud. McCarthy posted a photo on Twitter of his IHOP receipt on New Year's Day that showed fans that Wahlberg had given his server a $ 2,020 tip, and challenged others with the hashtag # 2020tipchallenge.

Wahlberg and McCarthy enjoyed a meal at the IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, and their bill totaled $ 78.45. It was clear in the photo that the Blue blood Star had added the incredible tip, and also left a handwritten note wishing the server, Bethany, a Happy New Year. The 50-year-old man also wrote "Tip Challenge 2020,quot; at the bottom of the receipt.

According to People Magazine, Wahlberg is no stranger to the idea of ​​leaving a large tip. In July 2017, Wahlberg added a $ 2,000 tip to his bill at a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina. The singer and actor then explained on Instagram why he made such a generous gesture.

"My mom was waiting for tables, and my dad looked after bars, for years!" Wahlberg wrote. “Then, when I enter a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better think I treat them like queens! Thanks to the @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC team! "

Wahlberg also gave his server $ 500 at another Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland. And he tweeted a message of thanks to the restaurant staff for their "incredible service."

McCarthy and Wahlberg married in 2014, and she has often sung her praises in interviews and on social media. He once told the story of how Wahlberg paid his son Evan's college tuition as a Christmas gift shortly after they started dating.

47 years old Masked Singer panelist said Page six that at that time I was fighting as a single mother of a child with special needs. the Indicated alum explained that she "lost it,quot; when she received the gift because she was worried about paying for Evan's education when it was time for him to go to college.

After almost a decade of hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest, McCarthy chose to stay home this year with her husband and son because she has had a very busy year with numerous foster duties. Both Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy posted Instagram photos of their night at home, huddled together during the new year.



