Jennifer Lopez's vacation has it recharged and ready to board 2020

Jennifer Lopez It is recharged and ready for 2020.
After a 2019 full of 50 years, a great tour, successful movie nominations and awards, the triple threat is already at full speed in the new year after accepting the Spotlight Award at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday .
But, before the time came to touch the red carpet again, even superstars like Lopez benefit from a break. As he told E! News at the event, "The vacations were amazing. We were with the children all the time and it was, it was beautiful and that recharges me. That refills me with fuel. It excites me to go out again and make them proud."
The interpreter shared a look at family celebrations on social networks, including a photo of her and her fiance. Alex Rodriguez kissing in front of a tree for Christmas, as well as photos of them celebrating with their children on New Year's Eve.
The new year is now ready for a big star, as it is ready for a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award this month, followed by a long-awaited performance at the 2020 Super Bowl in early February. And, in true JLo form, the Hollywood veteran continues to look to the future.
"I have to believe that there is always more. There is always more," he told E! News. "As long as you continue to grow as a person, there is more to do as an artist. And I feel that it will never stop for me."
The star touched the limitlessness of life while thanking his manager. Benny Medina during his acceptance speech. As she said: "I also want to thank my former manager and dear friend Benny Medina, Goddaddy for my children, who always reminds me that we are as great as we allow ourselves to dream and that the possibilities are unlimited."
As for his other incessant follower, Rodriguez, "It makes me feel like a winner every day," he said. "I love you."
Lopez concluded his comments on a motivating note, telling "all talented women who write movies, produce movies and direct films,quot; that "support each other and tell their stories. And remember, no, it's not an answer. It's an opportunity. ".
Now, that is a 2020 mantra that we can all repeat daily.
—Spencer Lubitz Report
