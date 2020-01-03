Jennifer Lopez's vacation has it recharged and ready to board 2020

Jennifer Lopez It is recharged and ready for 2020.

After a 2019 full of 50 years, a great tour, successful movie nominations and awards, the triple threat is already at full speed in the new year after accepting the Spotlight Award at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday .

But, before the time came to touch the red carpet again, even superstars like Lopez benefit from a break. As he told E! News at the event, "The vacations were amazing. We were with the children all the time and it was, it was beautiful and that recharges me. That refills me with fuel. It excites me to go out again and make them proud."

The interpreter shared a look at family celebrations on social networks, including a photo of her and her fiance. Alex Rodriguez kissing in front of a tree for Christmas, as well as photos of them celebrating with their children on New Year's Eve.