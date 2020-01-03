Jennifer Lopez kicks off the prize season with Richard Quinn's pink floral dress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala – Photo slideshow

%MINIFYHTML9ab5b2738c2f2a8c67f5a88a95dfbd369% %MINIFYHTML9ab5b2738c2f2a8c67f5a88a95dfbd3610%

The Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020 began at 8 p.m. on January 2 and runs until January 13. Many celebrities walked the red carpet, including Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez. After following an incredibly successful year in 2019, Jennifer's hard work is paying off, as she has been nominated for a Golden Globe and has caused the Oscar's early buzz. In addition to her stellar performance and acting, Jennifer is also a star on the red carpet and when she posed for photos on Thursday night, she turned that carpet into her own personal track. Jennifer Lopez used Richard Quinn Spring 2020 and dazzled viewers around the world. J Lo's photos wearing the dress are going viral on Friday and her team of stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (R,amp;M) are sharing photos of the beautiful 50-year-old woman from the red carpet event.

Fans can't wait to see what Jennifer uses on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday, but if the Palm Springs International Film Festival is an indication, it will be magnificent and extravagant.

There are so many beautiful photos of Jennifer on the red carpet that the best way to drink in beauty is through several slide shows, and there are many.

%MINIFYHTML9ab5b2738c2f2a8c67f5a88a95dfbd3611% %MINIFYHTML9ab5b2738c2f2a8c67f5a88a95dfbd3612%

First, Rob Zangardi shared a single horizontal portrait of Jennifer where you can see the full dress in all its beauty.

Jennifer combined the strapless dress with a pink handbag by Tyler Ellis and wore pink leather heels from Casadei. Rob Zangardi shared two more photos of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival that you can see below.

Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes made Jennifer's face and also shared several photos on her official Instagram account. Scott frequently works with Jennifer Lopez and has mastered the art of making natural beauty even more glamorous than she is.

In the presentation of photos before I can see photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, they posed together on the red carpet.

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton combed Jennifer's hair that was removed from her face and then picked up in a beautiful low-profile bun.

It was a winning night for Jennifer Lopez when she took home the movie's Spotlight Award. Many people feel that there are more awards on the way for Jennifer Lopez now that the awards season is officially here.

Ad

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez with her Richard Quinn dress?



Post views:

0 0