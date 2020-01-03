Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd join the list of presenters of the 2020 Golden Globes

Is a friends meeting!
Jennifer Aniston Y Paul Rudd will be two of the presenters in the 2020 golden balloons, E! The news can announce exclusively.
In addition to performing at the ceremony, both actors are nominated for their respective returns to television (well, broadcast services) in 2019. Meanwhile, Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her performance at Apple TV + The morning show. As for Rudd, the Ant Man star is Best TV Series Actor, Comedy for his performance on Netflix Living with yourself.
Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Scarlett Johansson Y Rami Malek All are also confirmed presenters, with Johansson joining the ranks of Aniston and Rudd as presenters who are also nominated. (She is nominated for Best Actress in a Movie, Drama for Marriage history.)
This year's ceremony will be packed with A-listers. And all those A-listers will be eating a completely vegan meal at the Sunday awards ceremony!
On Thursday, HFPA announced that this year's Golden Globes dinner will be 100% plant based.
As the statement obtained by E! The news read: "As part of HFPA's overall approach to sustainability, the Golden Globes will be serving a 100% plant-based meal at the fair, to raise awareness about how our choices can affect the environment. All products and vegetables are local and of sustainable origin. "
Single-use plastic has also been removed from the evening's events, in an effort by HFPA to transform award programs into more sustainable events.
As the statement continued, "Icelandic Glacial is this year's water sponsor that will serve water on the carpet and inside the ceremony in glass bottles, eliminating plastic waste. They will also make a donation to an organization chosen by HFPA."
President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria He also explained the decision to go vegan in a statement to E! News.
"During the holidays, we take the time to reflect on last year and begin to think about the new year and the next decade," he said. "The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after talking with our colleagues and friends in the community, we feel challenged to do better."
As Soria continued: "The decision to serve a completely plant-based meal was taken by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem. By partnering with Icelandic Glacial to hydrate the guests Through glass bottles, eliminating single-use plastic, and serving a 100% plant-based meal, we hope to raise awareness about small changes that can have a greater impact. We know that award shows have a long way to go, and we can all do better. "
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
