Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd join the list of presenters of the 2020 Golden Globes

Is a friends meeting!

Jennifer Aniston Y Paul Rudd will be two of the presenters in the 2020 golden balloons, E! The news can announce exclusively.

In addition to performing at the ceremony, both actors are nominated for their respective returns to television (well, broadcast services) in 2019. Meanwhile, Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her performance at Apple TV + The morning show. As for Rudd, the Ant Man star is Best TV Series Actor, Comedy for his performance on Netflix Living with yourself.

Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Scarlett Johansson Y Rami Malek All are also confirmed presenters, with Johansson joining the ranks of Aniston and Rudd as presenters who are also nominated. (She is nominated for Best Actress in a Movie, Drama for Marriage history.)

This year's ceremony will be packed with A-listers. And all those A-listers will be eating a completely vegan meal at the Sunday awards ceremony!