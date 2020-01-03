Jenelle Evans is already dating a new man after David Eason Split – Details!

It's only been two months since Jenelle Evans decided to end things with her controversial husband, David Eason and, according to some new reports, the Teen Mom star has already found love with someone else! Here are some details about your new man!

After such a toxic marriage with David, it seems that Jenelle is really happy with her current boyfriend and it also seems that the two have many things in common.

Jenelle wasted no time! After focusing on spending vacations alone with his family, he apparently began dating someone named Herbie Wilkinson.

The two were seen together not long ago, after the Teen Mom star flew to Boston, where he lives, to meet!

A video shared by the Instagram account Teen Mom Mama Drama, you can even hear Herbie calling Jenelle & # 39; babe & # 39 ;.

The man is also a star of reality shows, as he appeared on the MTV series Is She Really Outing With Him in 2010.

The reason he was on the show a decade ago was that his girlfriend at the time was upset because he wouldn't support his dreams of moving to California and becoming a celebrity.

Another not so good fact about Jenelle's new love interest is that she has been in trouble with the law.

In fact, he was arrested not once, but twice! The first time was in 2008 for an unknown reason, when I was still a teenager.

He was also arrested in 2011 for driving under the influence of alcohol charges.

In an audition tape, the man revealed about his past that ‘My parents separated when I was three years old. My father had a problem with the drink that separated him and my mother. My mother is my best friend in life. I am extremely close to her. "

Do you think it's a good match for Jenelle or not?



