Jeezy gets Tevin Campbell to serene GF Jeannie Mai as a surprise birthday gift

The co-host of & # 39; Real & # 39; It is seen in a video falling to his knees in shock when the singer of R & # 39; n & # 39; B makes his appearance and begins to sing & # 39; Can we talk? & # 39; to her.

Jeezy Y Jeannie Mai Once again, I have shown that they are partners. "The real"The co-host is about to turn 41 on January 4, but rapper" Soul Survivor "decided to give his girlfriend an early birthday gift by having an R&B singer Tevin Campbell Serenade during a New Year's Eve party in Miami.

Jeannie took Instagram on Thursday, January 2 to share images of the moment. "Happy birthday, baby. I can't sing but I got someone to come sing & # 39; Happy birthday & # 39;", Jeezy was heard saying in the video, before Tevin appeared and started singing his success "Can we talk?" to her, who fell to her knees in shock. Then he hugged Jeezy enthusiastically before the lovebirds sang the song.

"Baby, thanks for the best birthday present … from you in my life," Jeannie wrote in the caption of the video.

People in the comments section could not help talking about the sweet gesture. Model Ubah He said: "This is driving ALL THE HAPPY BIRTHDAY that you deserve so much." Singer Liane V He also praised, "This is sooo sweet! Happy birthday baby!" In the meantime, Christina Milian wrote: "It's wiiiiinnnning! @jeezy, thanks for making my boo such a happy girl. She deserves everything! I love you @thejeanniemai, happy birthday!"

Jeannie and Jeezy started dating since November 2018, but only made their relationship public in September last year with an Instagram photo together. Her romance seemed to be quite serious when the TV host joined her boyfriend to celebrate Thanksgiving together with her family, and Jeezy returned the favor by spending Christmas together with her family.

In a video taken from the Christmas celebration, Jeezy could be seen jokingly saying, "Feel it is war!" while trying to grab a soft pink blanket that her mother desperately wanted. Then he offered a deal to Jeannie's mother, asking him to do 20 push-ups and drink 4 drinks of tequila before giving him the blanket.