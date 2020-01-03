Jeannie Mai received her boyfriend Jeezy's best birthday present in sweet videos

Jeannie Mai had an epic birthday party with a very special gift from her boyfriend, Jeezy.

The co-host of The real He attended a luxurious event in Miami with all his friends and family at his side, and Jeezy brought R,amp;B singer Tevin Campbell to perform for his beloved.

In a video posted on social media, Jeezy was heard, who was also organizing a New Year's Eve party, saying, "Happy birthday, baby. I can't sing, but I got someone to come and sing,quot; Happy birthday. "

Jeannie, who turns 41 on January 4, was shocked and fell to the ground when Campbell entered the room and sang his hit song, "Can We Talk."

See this post on Instagram Happy New Year 2020 Celebrate the party in Miami, Florida, especially surprised my daughter, I had a great time … it was a good time to talk shit 888, I had to deal with friends of GJ 🤣😅 family🤣😅 delicious meals, excellent drinks , excellent DJ 😘love it😜 … oh I forgot to tell you that I call Lyft, one way it cost me $ 30, when I return the same distance it cost me $ 60 twice, and I have to wait half an hour, I can't believe it, they rip me off money in Miami NEW YEAR CRAZY day 😥😥😥. Then, next year, I stay at home saving more security money or walk to my neighbor celebrating, I see how much I love my neighbor, appreciated because they always pick up my mail when I am out of the city kakaka😅🤣😅🤣😅 BUT I I had a great time this year fam🥰😘🤩😍😅🤣 thank you very much👍 GJ and my daughter, now Mamamai is ready to fly to Jamaica, continue talking again with new friends fam😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣 until later @@ forthestarfashionhouse @cuttiekat A post shared by Mama Mai (@themamamai) in January 2, 2020 at 1:49 p.m. PST

Fans of the powerful couple may remember that they sang the song a few months ago while driving. Jeannie turned to social media to thank her man for the special surprise: “@Jeezy baby. Thank you for the best birthday present … from you in my life. "

Television personality and Jeezy announced that they were leaving in January 2019. They have become more popular among fans.

Jeannie was married to Freddy Harteis for ten years and divorced in 2017 because they couldn't agree to have children.



