Jasmine Sanders shares a topless photo taken by & # 39; Husband & # 39; in the middle of rumors of romance of Nick Cannon

The Sports Illustrated model gets cryptic when she gives credit to the person responsible for her shameless image, who presents her posing in nothing but a white thong.

Jasmine Sanders Accelerates the pulse with one of his latest Instagram posts. On Wednesday, January 1, the model shared a new photo of her topless. The blond beauty wore nothing but a white thong as she faced the mirror, showing her naked back to the camera. His hand was strategically placed to cover his breasts.

While her followers have been excited about her hot body, the 28-year-old may have wondered who was behind the lens. The model, which was named Rookie of the Year in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, became cryptic by crediting the person who took her shameless image, writing in the caption: "When my husband acts as a photographer."

It is not known who the "husband" was referring to since he is not married to anyone. The German-American beauty dated Chris Brown in 2010 and was in a relationship with the actor Terrence J from 2016 to 2018.

But recent rumors say Jasmine cheated Terrence with his own friend. Nick cannon When they were still together. Details of their alleged connection are scarce, but the couple has caused dating rumors, as they still have a close relationship. They were recently seen at an airport together. According to a talk on Twitter, they also enjoyed dinner together.

It is not the first time Jasmine and Nick are romantically linked. In 2014, "The masked singer"The host was seen with the fashion influencer after his separation from the then wife Mariah Carey. It sparked speculation that he tricked Mariah with the model also known as the Golden Barbie.

Before Jasmine, Nick and Terrence had been with the same woman. Nick was committed to Selita Ebanks in 2007. He dated Terrence from 2011 to 2013.

Jasmine recently also dated her former Chris Brown in Miami when she painted with wall painting for Art Basel. The R&B singer, however, insisted that their relationship was strictly platonic.