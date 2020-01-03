Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor exploded at Manish Malhotra's house

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor is just an old movie in the industry and yet the young weapon has shown that he is here to stay. Janhvi has always been right when it comes to his sense of fashion too. She has shown that she has what it takes to keep all eyes on her. Not only her, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi, is also excellent for nailing her appearance. Khushi studies in New York and has returned to Mumbai to take a break to receive the New Year and spend some time with the family. Considering how close Janhvi and Khushi are, the elegant duo spends as much time as possible with each other, before Khushi returns to New York. Last night they were captured at the residence of designer Manish Malhotra. The sisters are very close to him, since he also shared a close bond with his mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi wore another casual but elegant look when he left after dinner at Manish's residence. She opted for a pair of denim shorts and a crispy white shirt. She smiled as she posed for the paparazzi before moving away on her trip. Check out the photos below.




one/ 10

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


two/ 10

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


3/ 10

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


4 4/ 10

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


5 5/ 10

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


6 6/ 10

Khushi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


7 7/ 10

Khushi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


8/ 10

Khushi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


9 9/ 10

Janhvi Kapoor



Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor


10/ 10

Janhvi Kapoor

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

The trailer for Malang from Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani will be released on Monday

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Many exciting movies are scheduled to be released in 2020 and one of those expected movies is Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani,...
Read more

Murder of Qassem Soleimani: Trump and Pompeo defend decision | USA news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday defended the decision of the president of the United States to kill the Iranian military commander...
Read more

Bhad Bhabie denies having had plastic surgery

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie looks a little different these days, but the rapper jumped on social media to close rumors that he...
Read more

NeNe Leakes offers his gratitude to one of his friends who was always there when he needed her

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
NeNe Leakes feels grateful these days, and made sure to offer his gratitude to one of his friends who was always here when he...
Read more

Twitter fears war with Iran – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©