Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor exploded at Manish Malhotra's house

Janhvi Kapoor is just an old movie in the industry and yet the young weapon has shown that he is here to stay. Janhvi has always been right when it comes to his sense of fashion too. She has shown that she has what it takes to keep all eyes on her. Not only her, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi, is also excellent for nailing her appearance. Khushi studies in New York and has returned to Mumbai to take a break to receive the New Year and spend some time with the family. Considering how close Janhvi and Khushi are, the elegant duo spends as much time as possible with each other, before Khushi returns to New York. Last night they were captured at the residence of designer Manish Malhotra. The sisters are very close to him, since he also shared a close bond with his mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi wore another casual but elegant look when he left after dinner at Manish's residence. She opted for a pair of denim shorts and a crispy white shirt. She smiled as she posed for the paparazzi before moving away on her trip. Check out the photos below.