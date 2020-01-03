Janet Jackson shares a heartfelt message for her son's third birthday Eissa: "The best gift of all,quot;

%MINIFYHTML217bd8126f299e3a6ea123621c9625cd9% %MINIFYHTML217bd8126f299e3a6ea123621c9625cd10%

Janet Jackson 2020 has already had a very special start. The iconic superstar recently took Instagram to share some candid words about the 3 of her son Eissard birthday, which made her clearly emotional.

Three years ago, Janet Jackson shocked the world when she gave birth to her first child, son Eissa, at the age of 50. Now his adorable little boy is his pride and joy, so decided to share a message sweet to her fans on social media to let them know how much your baby means to her.

Janet posted this on Instagram:

%MINIFYHTML217bd8126f299e3a6ea123621c9625cd11% %MINIFYHTML217bd8126f299e3a6ea123621c9625cd12%

“3 years ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Mom loves you more than anything in this world!

Janet explained earlier the patient is as a mother: "I've always been a patient person, but more patience you have to have (on maternity leave) and never knew it was as patient as I am really He is the first and most important. my life. I get up, I'm going to sleep, it's all about him. He comes for the first time in my life. "

It also seems that baby Eissa may have inherited the musical genes of her legendary family, according to Janet is already showing signs of being a future artist:

“He invents melodies, he carries a melody, he has a very good tone. (He) does what my brother (Michael) did of "They don't care about us," the march and the hand. He does a couple of things. He makes the head (movement). He loves ‘Smooth Criminal’ and ‘Oooo,’ but if his son doesn’t want to go inside the music, it’s more than good with it: “It’s really about what he wants to do with his life.”

Janet shares custody of Eissa with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, the couple officially separated in 2017.

Roommates, what do you think about this?