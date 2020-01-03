Janet Jackson celebrates her son's third birthday – Read her emotional message

Janet Jackson celebrates her son's third birthday and also made sure to mark this important event on her social media account. Check out his post below.

‘3 years ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Mom loves you more than anything in this world! 🖤🖤🖤 ’He captioned his photo.

Many people said they forgot that she even had a baby and said that this is how you hide a child from the media.

Someone commented: "She keeps it so hidden that I forgot she had a baby,quot; this is the level of privacy that the world needs. "

One follower published: "Now that's an example of how to hide your son from the world ❤️" and another said: "Damn it, I thought I was pregnant again."

Another person said: though can we see the baby? I'm sitting here trying to slide. "

One commenter said: "I was about to say,quot; wait, she's having a jit?! "and he had it all the time three years ago."

A fan wrote: "Chilllleeee, I thought everyone said I was pregnant until I read the caption."

In September, last year, it was revealed that Jimmy Jam, who is one of Janet Jackson's legendary producers for his legendary album 30 years ago, had good news to reveal!

The man told the HollywoodLife online publication during a new interview that Janet had good new music in the store for his fans.



