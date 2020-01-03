James Charles canceled again: MUA is accused of singing N-Word in a NYE video

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

James Charles has found himself in another controversy. The Youtuber started the new year after being canceled for the umpteenth time.

This time, fans believe they can hear and see James pronounce the word n ​​in a video where he is singing the song My Type by Saweetie.

He posted the clip on his Instagram story that has since gone viral with the hashtag #jamescharlesisoverparty.

A Twitter user tweeted: I feel this is the hundredth time this shit has had a tendency. Everyone finished his butt so many times, but they keep coming back the moment he makes a video spilling his fake tears. You are all clowns but are we surprised? No. #jamescharlesisoverparty. "

Another added: "Apparently James Charles said the word n ​​… but we already knew what James was like, but they cancel him every two months and then follow him a month later, and buy his shit. # Jamescharlesisoverparty."

This Twitter user said: "My God, if you pull the second chance card again, this is your millionth chance that it is time to go for #jamescharlesisoverparty."

There were also people who agreed that it should remain canceled, but insist that the word was skipped in the song.

The makeup mogul insists he didn't say it in a tweet.

& # 39; No? Turn up the volume and listen, I jump. how stupid it would have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the word n ​​and still have it awake the next morning. "

A source close to Charles blames the drama of canceling cultural vultures who don't like them.

The informant told People: ‘If you really watch the video, it is clear that the word is skipped. James would never, never say that word. This is just an attempt by boring Twitter trolls grabbing straws. "

This comes after his drama with Tati Westbrook, allegedly cheating customers with his mini palette and accused of fighting heterosexual men in dating applications (which he also denies).


