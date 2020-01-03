James Bond movies have to show men losing their masculinity

Wenn

Former James Bond Star George Lazenby He believes that the franchise has to change since men are now less masculine than they were in their day.

The Australian actor played 007 in the "Secret Service of His Majesty" of 1969, his only exit as the superspy.

Speaking of movements to modernize James Bond in the next installment, "No time to die", which have included hiring"Flea bag"creator Phoebe Waller Bridge to work on the script, and Lashana LynchIn his role as rival agent of 007, George said it is inevitable since it is no longer a world of men.

"The men have not received the breasts they had 50 years ago," he told the British Daily Mail newspaper. "When I was born, my mother had to get permission to speak. And now the men have to. It is a different time. And, well, movies have to show that. "

In explaining the changes he has seen in his life, the 80-year-old man added: "You just have to watch the news. 75 percent of the people are women and before it was ten percent, so women have taken charge. I don't say that as a bad thing, but it's different. And they have squeaky voices. "

"No Time to Die" opens in theaters in April.