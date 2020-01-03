Jack Grealish doesn't leave Aston Villa in January, says Dean Smith | Soccer news





Jack Grealish has participated in 14 goals in 21 games this season

Jack Grealish will not leave Aston Villa in January, head coach Dean Smith insists.

Although Villa is only one point above the relegation zone of the Premier League, the 24-year-old midfielder has impressed this season.

Grealish has scored eight goals and created six more in 21 games, which places him at the top of Villa's goal and assist tables.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's victory over Burnley in the Premier League

Grealish has been a Tottenham target in the past, although Manchester United is reportedly interesting, but Smith says there is no way he will leave in January.

"I think it's a great goal for many teams and you can see why," he said. "He is a great player, but as I said before, our owners are very ambitious and want to establish us as a great Premier League club."

"To do that you must keep your best players, so let's keep Jack Grealish. People can keep looking but not touching."

0:36 Dean Smith admitted Wesley's knee injuries and Tom Heaton & # 39; took away shine & # 39; to the victory of Aston Villa 2-1 over Burnley in Turf Moor Dean Smith admitted Wesley's knee injuries and Tom Heaton & # 39; took away shine & # 39; to the victory of Aston Villa 2-1 over Burnley in Turf Moor

