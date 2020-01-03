Israel praises the murder of Suleimani, although with caution

JERUSALEM – For years, he was a distant adversary, overseeing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad. But as time went by, the threat of Major General Qassim Suleimani grew larger and closer to Israel.

Therefore, the assassination of the Iranian commander in an attack with US drones in Baghdad on Friday morning was met with satisfaction in Israel, but also with some caution when the country was put on alert for possible reprisals.

General Suleimani, who led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, oversaw an Iranian program to surround Israel with tens of thousands of missiles, experts say.

He was also the architect of Iran's recent entrenchment in Syria and an ambitious plan to build an Iranian front against Israel through its northern border, in the Golan Heights.