Israel praises the murder of Suleimani, although with caution

JERUSALEM – For years, he was a distant adversary, overseeing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad. But as time went by, the threat of Major General Qassim Suleimani grew larger and closer to Israel.
Therefore, the assassination of the Iranian commander in an attack with US drones in Baghdad on Friday morning was met with satisfaction in Israel, but also with some caution when the country was put on alert for possible reprisals.
General Suleimani, who led the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, oversaw an Iranian program to surround Israel with tens of thousands of missiles, experts say.
He was also the architect of Iran's recent entrenchment in Syria and an ambitious plan to build an Iranian front against Israel through its northern border, in the Golan Heights.
After a war in the shadow of decades between Israel and Iran, which was fought primarily through clandestine powers or means, the new proximity led the arc's enemies to Direct hits
Amid intense tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted an official visit to Greece and returned home on Friday afternoon, while his ministers kept a low profile in an apparent effort to avoid excessive Iranian attention.
Before boarding a plane home, Mr. Netanyahu praised President Trump for "acting quickly, forcefully and decisively."
"Israel supports the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense," he said.
The recently appointed Israeli defense minister, Naftali Bennett, held consultations at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv and published a photograph of the meeting that showed participants, the chief of military personnel, the head of Mossad and other security officials , perhaps to demonstrate their willingness and create deterrence. .
As a precaution early Friday, the Israeli army announced the closure of a ski slope in the Israel-controlled part of the northern Golan Heights that borders Syria.
Intense tensions come at a delicate time for Israel, after two inconclusive elections in April and September failed to produce a new government, and with a third vote scheduled for March 2. Recent events have probably provided a welcome distraction for Mr. Netanyahu.
Although strong in security and aggressive with Iran, he was charged in November in three cases of corruption and is fighting for his survival. Before the US attack on Friday, the Israeli speech was dominated by Mr. Netanyahu contentious request this week of parliamentary immunity against prosecution.
Still, Israeli opposition politicians lined up behind the prime minister at war, praising Trump for his decision to take military action.
Benny Gantz, former military chief and now Mr. Netanyahu's main political rival, said that regarding state security, there was no opposition to the government.
In a declaration, described the murder of General Suleimani as "the appropriate response to any person responsible for the murder of countless innocent people and for undermining global stability."
General Suleimani's network around Israel extended from Hezbollah's fortresses in Lebanon to the Palestinian coastal territory of Gaza, where it provided support to Hamas and was the main patron of Islamic Jihad.
Hamas, the largest Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, expressed its condolences to Iran and said in a statement that General Suleimani had "played an important and critical role in supporting Palestinian resistance at all levels." Hamas condemned what he called "United States intimidation,quot; which, he said, served the interests of Israel.
Basem Naim, Hamas spokespersonHe said on Twitter that the murder "opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except for calm and stability."
Israeli analysts, however, suggested that the possibility of Israel being the immediate target of Iranian reprisals was slim.
"I don't think the Iranians are looking to bring more enemies to the battlefield," said Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser. The removal of General Suleimani was important to Israel, he said, operationally and symbolically.
"It will take some time for the Iranians to at least build a replacement for him," said Amidror, a member of the Jerusalem Strategy and Security Institute and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America based in Washington.
In addition, he said, the strike will have calmed fears in Israel about the willingness of the United States to act in the region.
The assassination of General Suleimani ends a long chapter in Israeli history. Ehud Yaari, a fellow of the Israel-based Near East Policy Institute, said there were Israeli intelligence officials who had spent their entire career tracking General Suleimani, starting as rookies and ending up as generals.
Israel had the opportunity to kill General Suleimani in the past, he said, but refrained from doing so, believing it would be seen as an act of war.
Yaari said the Trump administration had been a great friend of Israel, but essentially left him alone to deal with the accumulation of General Suleimani in Syria and the growing force of militant groups in Gaza.
"Now," said Yaari, "we see an American attack on the Iranian vertex."