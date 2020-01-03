Isaiah Thomas de Wizards is sent off for pushing the referee in the chest

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas may be returning to the suspended list after he pushed an umpire on Friday night.

Thomas put his right fist and his arm in Marat Kogut's chest after being caught in the sideline against the Trail Blazers 1:28 in the game. The measure earned Thomas an immediate expulsion that was confirmed in the video review.

The NBA suspended Thomas for two games on December 22 after he entered the stands in Philadelphia for a timeout to face a fan. Thomas was also kicked out of that game.

MORE: When is the NBA exchange deadline?

Thomas, 30, is in his first season with the Wizards. He entered Friday's game with an average of 13.5 points and 4.6 assists.