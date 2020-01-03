Iraq prepares for "difficult days,quot; after the murder of Soleimani | News

Iraq is prepared for a period of uncertainty, as the main Shiite leaders warned of the repercussions after the assassination of General of Iran Qassem Soleimani for a United States air strike in Baghdad on Friday.

Iraqi protesters have also asked Tehran and Washington to take their battle elsewhere after Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and intellectual author of his regional influence, was killed. together with the Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

Plus:

"Iraq is preparing for some of the most difficult days," Baghdad-based analyst Jassim Moussavi told Al Jazeera.

"We await the announcement of the war at any time. If Iran decides to confront the United States, Iraq will be the scene of that battle. Several Shiite paramilitary forces have begun to prepare for the zero zone. "

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised to take revenge on the "criminals,quot; who killed Soleimani. The prominent Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr asked his militias (Army of Imam Mahdi) and "other national and disciplined armed groups,quot; to be prepared to protect Iraq, adding that Soleimani's assassination will not weaken Iraq's resolution.

Qays al-Khazali, head of the armed faction Asaib Ahl al-Haq, which is part of the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF) in Iraq backed by Iran, said "all combatants must be on high alert for the next battle and great victory. "

"The end of the Israeli-American presence in the region will be the result of the murder of Soleimani and Muhandis," al-Khazali said in a statement published by Iraqi media.

The main Shiite leader of Iraq, the great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, condemned the US attack and asked all parties to practice moderation, his office said in a statement for Friday's sermon from the city of Karbala.

"The vicious attack … is an insolent violation of Iraqi sovereignty and international agreements. It led to the murder of several commanders who defeated Islamic State terrorists, "said the Sistani office.

"These events and more indicate that the country is moving towards very difficult times. We call on all interested parties to behave in moderation and act wisely," he said.

& # 39; Take your battle elsewhere & # 39;

There were small celebrations of Iraqi protesters in Tahrir Square, the center of the protest movement in the capital, Baghdad, before the call to moderation was repeated.

"We condemn the shedding of Iraqi blood regardless of who is behind this attack, but we also reject the struggle between Iran and the United States to develop in Iraqi territory," 33-year-old Borhan protester told Al Jazeera.

"There were small groups that started dancing after the announcement, but most of us have asked for moderation in the face of these events."

Analysis: Did the United States simply & # 39; declare war & # 39; to Iran?

"We will stand firm to any challenge and continue to ask for the change we want, far from these wars of power."

Thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets since the beginning of October to ask for a complete reform of a political system that they see as sectarian, corrupt and denying them their basic rights.

The protest movement has condemned armed groups and their Iranian sponsors who support the government.

In November, the besieged Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned due to the protests, but remains in the position as a caretaker.

At least 470 people have died in the riots, some of which were driven by anger over Iranian influence in Iraq.

"Although there were some celebratory scenes in Tahrir Square, most protesters are very concerned about the implications of these events," Ren Ja Mansour, head of the Iraq Initiative at the Chatham House in London, told Al Jazeera.

"This is a dangerous time for Iraq, as it is in a period of greater instability and uncertainty. Iraqi protesters have been singing against Soleimani and Muhandis, but they also reject any kind of US intervention."

"This murder will lead to distraction from protests, since the focus on anti-US and ethno-sectarian politics will take center stage," Mansour added.

Silenced response from Iraq

Although the provisional Iraqi government, which is backed by Iran, issued a silent response to the events, Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi said Friday's killings were "a dangerous escalation that will ignite the fuse of a destructive war in Iraq, the region and the world. " ".

"The murder of an Iraqi military commander in an official position is considered aggression against Iraq … and the liquidation of prominent Iraqi figures or a sister country in Iraqi territory is a massive violation of sovereignty," he said before adding that The US attack violated the terms of the US military presence in Iraq.

Abdul Mahdi said US troops were in Iraq to train Iraqi security forces and fight against Islamic State from Iraq and the Levant (the ISIS or ISIL group). Some officials and parliamentarians have already called for the expulsion of US troops from Iraq after the attack.

Chatham House Mansour said Iraq will see changes in the coming days.

"Most likely, the Iraqi parliament will ask US forces to leave Iraq, while the United States may become an antagonist against Baghdad," Mansour explained.

The Iraqi parliament is represented by armed groups backed by Tehran, including the Iraqi PMF, a group of Iranian-backed Shiite militias that is led by al-Muhandis and helped security forces recover a third of Iraq from ISIL.

The troops of the groups later joined the official armed forces of Iraq.