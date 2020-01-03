Iran mourns, swears revenge for the murder of Qassem Soleimani | News

Tehran, Iran – The assassination of the main Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by a US air strike has triggered a wave of emotions and has generated a united response of solidarity and retribution across the Iranian political spectrum that would otherwise be divided.

Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and intellectual author of his regional influence, was killed early Friday near Baghdad International Airport in an air strike ordered by the US president Donald Trump

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, paid tribute to him as a "martyr,quot; and promised to demand a "severe revenge."

He announced a three-day national mourning period in honor of Soleimani, who was widely believed to be the second most powerful figure in Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani echoed the threat of revenge and promised that there will be consequences. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the murder as an "act of state terrorism,quot; in a statement.

"The pure blood of Qassem Soleimani will surely strengthen the resistance tree, unite the Iranian people and make US policies in the region less effective every day," he said.

The National Security Council of Iran met in an emergency meeting to decide Iran's reaction to the murder. Reports say Khamenei has participated in the meeting for the first time, denoting the seriousness of the situation.

Iran's supreme leader appointed Esmail Qaani as the new head of the foreign operations of the Revolutionary Guard on Friday.

"After the martyrdom of the glorious General Haj Qasem Soleimani, I appoint Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.

Several local news sources have reported that several Iranian fighter planes patrol the western parts of the country, which border Iraq.

The US airstrike was a dramatic escalation of tensions with Iran that has been steadily growing since Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in May last year and imposed crippling sanctions.

& # 39; Hero & # 39; remembered

Officials, clerics, ministers, members of parliament and the IRGC business community reacted in unison and acclaimed the commander as a fallen hero.

Meetings are organized in Tehran and across the country after Friday prayers to commemorate Soleimani and denounce the United States and Israel.

The state-run IRIB and radio channels allotted most of their broadcast time to news of Soleimani's murder and the programs that commemorated it. All television presenters wore black and a black stripe adorns the upper corner of the screens.

An IRIB presenter, who was interviewing IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif, kissed his uniform and hugged him while they both cried.

All comedy films scheduled to be shown in theaters were postponed and all music concerts were temporarily suspended.

An important passage in Tehran, which has not yet been announced, will be named Soleimani, authorities said.

"The assassination of Qassem Soleimani definitely angered most Iranians regardless of their political beliefs," said Ali Akbar Dareini, an expert on Iran and the United States affairs at the Center for Strategic Studies in Tehran.

Soleimani was the most popular political figure in Iran, according to several local and external polls. The latter, a survey commissioned by the Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland, found that Soleimani has increased its influence, with eight out of 10 respondents saying they see it favorably.

& # 39; Declaration of war & # 39;

"The unilateral sanctions of the United States were a declaration of economic warfare and this reckless movement is obviously an important escalation and a declaration of war against Iran," Dareini told Al Jazeera.

The White House and the Pentagon said the attack on Soleimani was carried out with the goal of deterring future attacks allegedly planned by Iran.

The Pentagon said Trump had ordered the "murder,quot; of Soleimani after pro-Iran protesters broke out the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week.

But Dareini believes the attack will lead to greater insecurity and violence throughout the Middle East "exactly contrary to what the Americans claim."

"This is also a gift for Daesh and all the terrorists in the region," said the political analyst.

Soleimani, along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a key figure of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq who also died in the airstrikes, were instrumental in the two countries' fight against ISIL ( ISIS).

"After him (Soleimani), the political, security and military red lines of the region will be transformed," tweeted Hesammodin Ashna, one of President Rouhani's main advisers. "The deserts, mountains and valleys know him better than the streets, palaces and towers."