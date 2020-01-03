Iran condemns the US assassination of Force leader Quds Qassem Soleimani Iran news

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force of the Islamic Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iran, in an American air strike at the International Airport of Baghdad as an "act of international terrorism,quot;.

"The United States has responsibility for all the consequences of its dishonest adventurer," Zarif said in a statement Friday, warning that the move will strengthen resistance against the United States and Israel in the region and the world, Iranian state television reported.

Iran often refers to countries and regional forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a "resistance,quot; front.

Soleimani, considered the architect of Iran's regional security apparatus, was killed along with at least another six after the US air strikes at Baghdad International Airport. The commander of the Iraqi armed group Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an advisor to Soleimani and a deputy commander of the militias backed by Iran, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or Hashd al-Shaabi, also died in the attack.

Following the announcement, Iranian state television presenters used black and broadcast images of Soleimani looking through binoculars through a desert and greeting a soldier, and Muhandis talking to his followers.

High-profile murders occur amid a sharp escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States. On Tuesday, armed groups backed by Iran in Iraq and their supporters held a violent protest at the US embassy in Baghdad, setting afire and attempting to storm the heavily fortified complex.

The protest came after the The United States attacked sites in Iraq and Syria belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia backed by Iran founded by Muhandis and which is under Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF). At least 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters died in the attack.

& # 39; Hard retaliation & # 39;

From Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei He warned that "he expects a strong reprisal,quot; and announced a three-day duel in the country.

He said the murder of Soleimani, whom he considered a close friend and a confidant, would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel.

"All enemies must know that the jihad of the resistance will continue with a double motivation, and a definitive victory awaits the combatants in the holy war," Khamenei said in a statement issued by state television.

Mohsen Rezaei, the former commander of the Revolutionary Guard, also warned the United States of "revenge."

"He (Soleimani) joined his brother martyrs, but we will vigorously take revenge on the United States," said Rezaei, who is now secretary of a powerful state agency, in a Twitter post.

In reporting from Tehran, Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera said a strong Iranian response was expected.

"There is a clear indication that there will be a military response at some point."

"It is seen as a hostile act against an Iranian general who was not there in an official military capacity. Qassem Soleimani was in Iraq with an advisory role."

"The supreme leader has said that this glorious, great and great fighter has been martyred. He said he was one of the great followers of the late Ayatollah (Ruhollah) Khomeini, the founder of the Revolutionary Guard.

"His murder by the United States is being seen as an act of war and will certainly have a very strong response," Jabbari said.

Ordered Murder

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the murder of Soleimani in Iraq, saying that the attack was carried out under the direction of US President Donald Trump, and was aimed at deterring future attacks allegedly planned by Iran.

The Pentagon said Trump had ordered the "murder,quot; of Soleimani after pro-Iran protesters exploded the US embassy in Baghdad this week.

After Soleimani's death, Trump tweeted an image of the United States flag without further explanation.

A senior House Democrat said US lawmakers were not informed before the attack ordered by Trump.

The strike in Iraq against Soleimani "went ahead without notification or consultation with Congress," said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Eliot Engel, in a statement.

Soleimani was "the intellectual author of the immense violence,quot; that has "the blood of the Americans in their hands," said the Democratic legislator.

But "moving forward with such an action without involving Congress poses serious legal problems and is an affront to the powers of Congress as an egalitarian branch of government," Engel added.