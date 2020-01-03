Iran, Carlos Ghosn, Australia: your Friday briefing

The murder, which according to the Pentagon was justified by the need to prevent future Iranian attacks, is a dramatic escalation of President Trump's "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran, which began with economic sanctions.

Analysts and officials predicted retaliatory attacks by Iran and its representatives, and critics of Trump's Iran policy called his attack a reckless escalation with consequences that could violently affect the entire Middle East. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama refused to have killed General Suleimani, fearing this would lead to war.

Details: The drone attack struck two cars carrying General Suleimani, who had arrived from Syria, and several militia officials backed by Iran as they left Baghdad airport. The attack came days after US forces bombed three outposts of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, in retaliation for an attack that killed an American contractor last Friday.

Background: US officials consider General Suleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US soldiers during the Iraq War and Iranian hostile activities throughout the Middle East.

Justification: After the attack, the Pentagon said that General Suleimani had "orchestrated attacks against coalition bases in Iraq in recent months," including one that killed the US contractor. He also said he had "approved the attacks,quot; this week at the US Embassy complex in Baghdad, in which protesters had broken into a safe area and caused fires.