Iran, Carlos Ghosn, Australia: your Friday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the murder of a powerful Iranian commanderBy Carlos Ghosn bold escape from Japan and the Favourite to lead the Labor Party of Great Britain.
The murder, which according to the Pentagon was justified by the need to prevent future Iranian attacks, is a dramatic escalation of President Trump's "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran, which began with economic sanctions.
Analysts and officials predicted retaliatory attacks by Iran and its representatives, and critics of Trump's Iran policy called his attack a reckless escalation with consequences that could violently affect the entire Middle East. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama refused to have killed General Suleimani, fearing this would lead to war.
Details: The drone attack struck two cars carrying General Suleimani, who had arrived from Syria, and several militia officials backed by Iran as they left Baghdad airport. The attack came days after US forces bombed three outposts of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, in retaliation for an attack that killed an American contractor last Friday.
Background: US officials consider General Suleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US soldiers during the Iraq War and Iranian hostile activities throughout the Middle East.
Justification: After the attack, the Pentagon said that General Suleimani had "orchestrated attacks against coalition bases in Iraq in recent months," including one that killed the US contractor. He also said he had "approved the attacks,quot; this week at the US Embassy complex in Baghdad, in which protesters had broken into a safe area and caused fires.
Reply: Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the attack "extremely dangerous and a silly escalation." in a Twitter post. "The United States has responsibility for all the consequences of its dishonest adventurer," he added.
The roots of Turkey's raid in Libya
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Thursday received overwhelming approval from Parliament to send troops to Libya, where an independent monitoring organization says that Turkey has already sent Syrian proxy fighters. It is an effort to shore up a UN-backed government that is under siege by rival power forces supported by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
The Libyan campaign highlights Mr. Erdogan's desire to increase Turkish demands for power and natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean. And, in part because Libya is an old Ottoman territory, it is a way of fueling nationalism in your country in the midst of resounding support, and speculation that it could call early elections this fall.
Reply: Turkey's recently aggressive foreign policy has baffled Greece and the European Union, which has punished Turkey with sanctions for its exploratory drilling in Cypriot waters, as well as the United States, which stores about 50 tactical nuclear weapons at a Turkish air base that Erdogan has threatened to close. President Trump warned Turkey on Thursday against "foreign interference,quot; in Libya.
The daring escape of Carlos Ghosn from Japan
Carlos Ghosn, former president of Nissan and Renault, promised to speak with the media next week. We will have many questions about how he escaped from Japan before a trial later this year on criminal charges of financial irregularities: an escape, writes our correspondent, who It has all the elements of a Hollywood-style thriller.
Meanwhile, Turkish authorities interrogated seven people, including four pilots, on Thursday about the role they could have played in helping Mr. Ghosn escape from Tokyo to Beirut, via Istanbul, in a private plane. Lebanon also received an arrest warrant from Interpol for Mr. Ghosn, and prosecutors raided his home in Tokyo.
And in Paris, a senior official said that Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports, would not be extradited if he traveled to France.
Reach: Mr. Ghosn is accused of not reporting his compensation, transferring his personal financial losses to Nissan and using Renault funds to organize parties at the Palace of Versailles.
The favorite to lead the Labor Party
He is a well-paid lawyer with a gentleman's degree, an Oxford degree and an address in London. However, he may end up leading a political party that has been criticized for losing touch with his working-class roots in the industrial north of England.
Our head of the London office, Mark Landler, He has a story about Keir Starmer, the first favorite in the race to lead the Labor Party after Jeremy Corbyn resigned in March.
On the surface, Mr. Starmer's popularity is difficult to explain: the Conservative Party of Boris Johnson recently made damaging raids among Labor voters who were once loyal in the Midlands and the North, which led many to assume that the rank of work would become a leader in those areas
But those same Labor voters apparently appreciate management's experience and choice, qualities that many felt Mr. Corbyn lacked. And it probably helps in Mr. Starmer's case that he comes from a humble environment and prefers not to be called "sir."
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Prodigal son of Brescia
When the Italian soccer star Mario Balotelli, above, left Marseille and joined a club in Brescia, Italy, he received a substantial salary reduction. But the city had a unique attraction: it was where he grew up and had always wanted to play.
The only Balotelli reservation? Italian football, wrapped in racism scandals, had not always been so welcoming.
Our main football correspondent, Rory Smith, He traveled to Brescia to learn about this deeply informed story about Balotelli, Brescia and the culture of Italian football. In the most important league in the country, he writes, Balotelli, 29, “is the benchmark and test case, co-opted as a territory in a cultural war. There is always someone who makes you feel like it is not your home. "
This is what is happening most.
Spain: The largest separatist party in Catalonia said it would abstain in the next votes of confidence in Parliament, a measure that brings Pedro Sánchez, the interim prime minister, closer to his goal of forming a coalition government led by the Socialists. The first vote is expected for the weekend.
Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a postponement before the March elections when the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition asking him to decide whether a prime minister candidate accused of serious crimes could form a new government.
Australia: Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes on Thursday, as authorities warned of massive fires this weekend, possibly the worst yet in an already catastrophic fire season that has killed nine people in the last week alone. .
India: As the authorities struggle to contain major protests across the country for a new contentious citizenship law, accounts of abuse by police officers arise.
Preview of the gadgets 2020: Expect more wearables and 5G service, Our technology columnist writes. Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant can even start cooperating.
What we are reading: This essay in The New Yorker on the ups and downs of raising a young child. "I love it so much," says Emma G. Fitzsimmons, our new head of the City Hall office. “We need more writing about parenting by parents. It shouldn't look like (more) women's work. "
Now, a break from the news
The New York Times has been informing about how your smartphone can cost you privacy.
More recently, our opinion desk published "One Nation, Tracked ”, an investigation into the location data industry that shows how companies silently collect and benefit from the precise movements of smartphone users.
But a new vulnerability is coming.
Apple includes a new chip in its iPhone 11s that will allow ultra-broadband wireless communication with other smart phones and devices. More phone manufacturers, such as Samsung, seem ready to launch their own UWB (UWB chips are already on the shoulders of N.F.L. players, to collect metrics and report animated computer reps).
The new short-range technology could provide you with a lot of comforts: unlock your car or entrance door when approaching and re-block when leaving, increasing the speed of phone-to-phone transfers and the like. Everything faster than Bluetooth.
But it could also make your location traceable even more precisely. In stores, retailers could "see,quot; where they stopped in their aisles, possibly tracking not only what they bought, but what they could have considered.
And if past experience is a guide, the police could also turn to the data.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode reviews an interview with President Trump that included The Times editor A.G. Sulzberger
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Crow's shout (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Every day, our editors compile some of the most interesting or enjoyable facts that will appear on that day's coverage. Here are 79 favorites from last year.