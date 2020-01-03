Internet baffled by Gene Simmons Cereal photo with ice cubes

WENN / Avalon

In the image he shares on Twitter, the KISS leader seems to mix two different types of cereals, Frosted Mini Wheats and Oreo O & # 39; s, but that is not what catches people's attention.

Gene Simmons He's sharing his cereal trick on Twitter. On Wednesday, January 1, the KISS The leader went to the microblogging site to post a photo of his breakfast. However, the photo successfully shocked the world of many food lovers with its unconventional combination.

In the picture, Gene seemed to mix two different types of cereals, Frosted Mini Wheats and Oreo O & # 39; s. However, what caught people's attention was the fact that he put ice cubes in his cereal. "Did anyone else put ice cubes on their cereal?" The 70-year-old star wrote in the caption.

Fans were perplexed by the image when one said: "Sorry @genesimmons, I'm a HUGE fan of @kiss, but that's wrong!" Another fan added: "Why do you want watery milk? How disgusting!" with someone else commenting: "He could buy skim. I'm pretty sure it's the same."

"Why would I have to do it? It's an instrument to control the temperature and my milk stays in the damn refrigerator. Who the hell would want to eat watery milk with your cereal?" Another user wrote. "Absolutely not. Try to cool your bowl if you want the milk to be ice cold," suggested one.

"I am literally speechless," a fan was speechless. "The man got fucked icebergs in his cereal," said another fan. "This man must be arrested on multiple charges, including but not limited to: illegal use of ice cubes, reckless mixing of cereals, use of a non-regulatory bowl, conspiracy to pour milk before cereal," reads a comment.

However, some fans sided with Gene. "Don't let this guy affect you, Gene. The food is personal. It's your story. Never let those who hate write your story for you," the person said. Another user even related to Gene's post, writing: "IVE WAS IN THE ICE IN THE CEREAL WAVE. ONLY THE ELITE KNOWS".