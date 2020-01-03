Indonesia's capital falters due to floods that leave 47 dead | Indonesia News

Tens of thousands of evacuees were crammed into emergency shelters on Saturday waiting for flood waters to recede in and around the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, when the death toll from massive New Year floods reached 47 said the authorities.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in Greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the outskirts of the city, as well as in neighboring Lebak, which buried a dozen people.

The spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation, Agus Wibowo, said the deaths also included those who drowned or were electrocuted since the rivers broke their banks early on Wednesday after extreme torrential rains on New Year's Eve.

Three older people died of hypothermia.

It was the worst flood since 2007, when 80 people died in 10 days.

"The waters came very fast, suddenly everything in my house was swept away," said Dian Puspitasari, the mother of two children, who seemed overwhelmed trying to sweep lots of mud from her house.

"Cleaning this thick mud is another disaster for us."

Four days after the region of 30 million people was hit by flash floods, the waters have receded in many middle-class districts, but conditions remained bleak in the narrow riverside alleys where the city's poor live.

At the peak of the floods, about 397,000 people sought refuge in shelters in the metropolitan area while flood waters reached up to 6 meters (19 feet) in some places, Wibowo said.

Data published by his agency showed that some 173,000 people still could not return to their homes, mainly in the most affected area of ​​Bekasi.

More than 152,000 people remain crammed in 98 emergency shelters with sufficient supplies in the satellite city of Jakarta, Bekasi, where rivers exploded on its banks. Much of the city was still submerged in muddy waters up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) high, according to the agency.

Displaced residents sought refuge in an makeshift tent in the capital Jakarta on Friday (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana / Reuters)

Electricity was restored to tens of thousands of residences and businesses as of Saturday.

Jakarta Halim Perdanakusuma National Airport reopened on Thursday after its runway submerged.

The head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, said more rains were forecast in the capital in the coming days and that the potential for extreme rains will continue until next month in Indonesia.

The flood has highlighted Indonesia's infrastructure problems.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, or 30 million, including those in its metropolitan area.

It is prone to earthquakes and floods and sinks rapidly due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater. Congestion is also estimated to cost the economy $ 6.5 billion a year.

President Joko Widodo announced in August that the capital will move to a sparsely populated Eastern Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, known for rainforests and orangutans.