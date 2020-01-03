Indignation after journalists arrested for tweeting cruel comments about Blue Ivy's appearance days before his birthday: Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter is seven years old

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It is never right to criticize the appearance of a child and now two fashion journalists face public outrage after criticizing Blue Ivy Carter, seven. Born of Beyonce and Jay-Z, the two journalists referred to Blue Ivy as not beautiful for having the J-Z genes and the public does not. Not only was it cruel to subject Blue Ivy to public ridicule and intimidation for her appearance, but her birthday is also on January 7, 2020. To think that this young woman is being subjected to national scrutiny for her appearance days before her birthday is simply heartbreaking. At this point, it is not known if Blue Ivy is aware of public criticism or if her parents were able to protect her from it.

Here is what happened!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with Blue Ivy and Beyonce. The photo went viral right away as Beyonce fans love seeing new photos of Blue Ivy and her twins Rumi and Sir. You can see the photo that Megan Thee Stallion shared below.

As many publishers, bloggers and journalists do, Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins saw the photo and weighed. Unfortunately, Collins had no kind words and criticized little Blue Ivy for her appearance. He deleted his tweets after the pandemon exploded on Twitter.

K. Austin Collins wrote: "I have a feeling that the Jay Z Face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I'm very sorry for her."

Not to be left behind, Harper Bazaar's web editor, Violet Lucca, intervened, "Haven't you done it yet?"

K Austin Collins continued: "You're right. But you're lucky: if it happens now, it will definitely grow. End the ugly duckling phase early.

Although the tweet was deleted, many screenshots were taken and still shared on social networks where they generate outrage.

You can see the tweets that caused the public rage below.

Although the two deleted the tweets and apologized, people are still outraged and ask them to lose their jobs.

Ironically, Beyonce had previously uploaded comparison photos side by side with her and Blue Ivy, where she commented on how similar the mother and daughter were.

What do you think of the violent reaction and controversy?

Ad

Do you agree with those who think that K Austin Collins and Violet Lucca should be fired? Do you think it is right for adults to criticize the appearance of a seven-year-old child? What do you think Beyonce and J-Z should do about the situation?


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Daniel Farke: Norwich City will not buy panic in the January transfer window | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Indignation after journalists arrested for tweeting cruel comments about Blue Ivy's appearance days before his birthday: Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter is seven years old

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It is never right to criticize the appearance of a child and now two fashion journalists face public outrage after criticizing Blue Ivy Carter,...
Read more

Luka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Grab your scarves! It is guaranteed that this video will bring tears to your eyes.Dallas...
Read more

Central African Republic: Humanitarian disaster warning | News from the Central African Republic

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Aid agencies warn that a humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic will get even worse this year. They say that the ongoing violence and...
Read more

See holiday photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©