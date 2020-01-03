Indignation after journalists arrested for tweeting cruel comments about Blue Ivy's appearance days before his birthday: Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter is seven years old

It is never right to criticize the appearance of a child and now two fashion journalists face public outrage after criticizing Blue Ivy Carter, seven. Born of Beyonce and Jay-Z, the two journalists referred to Blue Ivy as not beautiful for having the J-Z genes and the public does not. Not only was it cruel to subject Blue Ivy to public ridicule and intimidation for her appearance, but her birthday is also on January 7, 2020. To think that this young woman is being subjected to national scrutiny for her appearance days before her birthday is simply heartbreaking. At this point, it is not known if Blue Ivy is aware of public criticism or if her parents were able to protect her from it.

Here is what happened!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with Blue Ivy and Beyonce. The photo went viral right away as Beyonce fans love seeing new photos of Blue Ivy and her twins Rumi and Sir. You can see the photo that Megan Thee Stallion shared below.

As many publishers, bloggers and journalists do, Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins saw the photo and weighed. Unfortunately, Collins had no kind words and criticized little Blue Ivy for her appearance. He deleted his tweets after the pandemon exploded on Twitter.

K. Austin Collins wrote: "I have a feeling that the Jay Z Face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I'm very sorry for her."

Not to be left behind, Harper Bazaar's web editor, Violet Lucca, intervened, "Haven't you done it yet?"

K Austin Collins continued: "You're right. But you're lucky: if it happens now, it will definitely grow. End the ugly duckling phase early.

Although the tweet was deleted, many screenshots were taken and still shared on social networks where they generate outrage.

You can see the tweets that caused the public rage below.

Grotesque. Shame on you both. I am particularly disappointed with K Austin Collins; as a brother, one would think that * should * know better. https://t.co/SMCugJmVF2 – WylieDeeds (@DeedsWylie) January 2, 2020

Although the two deleted the tweets and apologized, people are still outraged and ask them to lose their jobs.

Ironically, Beyonce had previously uploaded comparison photos side by side with her and Blue Ivy, where she commented on how similar the mother and daughter were.

What do you think of the violent reaction and controversy?

Ad

Do you agree with those who think that K Austin Collins and Violet Lucca should be fired? Do you think it is right for adults to criticize the appearance of a seven-year-old child? What do you think Beyonce and J-Z should do about the situation?



Post views:

0 0