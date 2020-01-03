In pictures: United States kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani in air strike |

By Matilda Coleman
The United States has killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) of Iran, and architect of his regional security apparatus, in an air strike at Baghdad International Airport.

Tensions between the United States and Iran increased dramatically on Friday after the killings of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), or Hashd al-Shaabi group.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the murder of Soleimani in Iraq, saying that the attack was carried out under the direction of the US president. UU. Donald Trump and aimed to deter future attacks supposedly planned by Iran.

The attack occurred amid tensions with the US. UU. After a militia backed by Iran and its supporters tried to storm the US embassy. UU. In Baghdad on Tuesday protesting the recent US airstrikes. UU. At PMF sites in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 fighters.

