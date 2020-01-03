In images: Iran regrets the murder of Qassem Soleimani | I ran

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds force of the elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard of Iran (IRGC).

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, paid tribute to him and called him "martyr,quot; before promising a "severe revenge."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani He echoed the threat of revenge and promised that there will be consequences. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the murder as an "act of state terrorism."

Officials, clerics, ministers, members of parliament and the IRGC business community reacted in unison and acclaimed the commander as a fallen hero.

The White House and the Pentagon said the attack on Soleimani was carried out with the goal of deterring future attacks allegedly planned by Iran.

The Pentagon said Trump had ordered the "murder,quot; of Soleimani after pro-Iran protesters broke out the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week.