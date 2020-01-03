In images: Iran regrets the murder of Qassem Soleimani | I ran

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds force of the elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard of Iran (IRGC).

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, paid tribute to him and called him "martyr,quot; before promising a "severe revenge."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani He echoed the threat of revenge and promised that there will be consequences. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the murder as an "act of state terrorism."

Officials, clerics, ministers, members of parliament and the IRGC business community reacted in unison and acclaimed the commander as a fallen hero.

The White House and the Pentagon said the attack on Soleimani was carried out with the goal of deterring future attacks allegedly planned by Iran.

The Pentagon said Trump had ordered the "murder,quot; of Soleimani after pro-Iran protesters broke out the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week.

Recent Articles

The Somali government arrested a record number of journalists in 2019 | Somalia News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Somalia's government forces beat and arrested a record number of journalists in 2019, the journalists' union told Reuters news agency, prompting suggestions that the...
Read more

Who is Michelle Knight? 5 things about the Cleveland kidnapping survivor – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Cricket Debate Podcast: Should England have a selector? The | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

DaBaby will remain in jail without bail due to another case in Texas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
It seems that DaBaby will have to feel comfortable in jail at least a little more time. After his arrest in Miami for his...
Read more

The first crush of Jodie Turner-Smith was, of course, Joshua Jackson

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Broadimage / Shutterstock It was written in the stars. Everyone is the first crush on celebrities when they are children, but...
Read more
©