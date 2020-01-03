Images of tattoo artist Oliver Peck wearing Blackface Re-Surface on social networks

Oliver Peck, the star of Spike TV Tattoo artist, was surprised using blackface in new images circulated on the internet. TMZ reports that the 48-year-old star has used the black face for several of his costumes in recent years, one of which he presented using dark brown makeup on his chest, neck and face.

TMZ claims that the images originally appeared on their MySpace account, and since then, they began appearing on social networks once again. Apparently, Peck wore a costume, including a black face, in addition to an afro wig in which he portrayed himself as a superhero.

In addition, Peck, Kat Von D's ex-husband, also dressed as a basketball player and also dressed as a Playboy bunny, revealed the entertainment medium.

So far, the star has been criticized by other people on social networks, including Liz Nuncio, who went to her twitter to say she was disappointed in Oliver. He added that "we are not supporting racists in 2020."

Other Twitter users made similar comments, including one that stated that it may have been excusable fifty years ago, but that a recent cartoon of a black person, especially in this way, was not socially acceptable.

Oliver Peck is one of the judges at InkMaster, presented by Jane Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. Peck competed against Chris Nunez on the show during the eighth season, aired on Spike TV. As most know, this is not the first time that a public figure has been criticized for wearing a black face.

In late 2019, even Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, was also accused of wearing brown face / black face. The New York Post reported in September last year that Trudeau apologized for wearing "brown face,quot; and a turban at a party eighteen years ago.

Trudeau apologized after he was represented wearing brown makeup and a turban at an "Arab Nights,quot; gala organized by the West Point Gray Academy in Vancouver, British Columbia. Justin was teaching there at that time.



