Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens agree on a one-year contract

The wait is over: Ilya Kovalchuk has a new home.

After their contract with the Los Angeles Kings ended on December 16, many wondered if Kovalchuk would sign up with another club and when he would. Speculation officially ended when the 36-year-old agreed on a two-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

WINTER CLASSIC: what it meant for the NHL, Dallas and the South Hockey fan

Canadians have agreed to the terms of a two-year contract with free agent Ilya Kovalchuk. The agreement will pay Kovalchuk $ 700,000 at the NHL level and $ 70,000 at the AHL.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/VdpyijRjNh – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 3, 2020

The agreement pays the Russian striker $ 700,000 at the NHL level and $ 70,000 at the AHL to finish the 2019-20 season.

First selected in the 2001 draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, Kovalchuk will now play for his fourth franchise, after only 91 games with the Kings. In his eighth season with the Thrashers, he was changed to New Jersey, where he played three additional seasons. Before heading to Los Angeles in 2018, he played four seasons at the KHL with St. Petersburg SKA after announcing his retirement from the NHL on July 11, 2013.

In 897 games at the NHL level, Kovalchuk has 436 goals and 859 points.