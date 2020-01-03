Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens agree on a one-year contract

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The wait is over: Ilya Kovalchuk has a new home.

After their contract with the Los Angeles Kings ended on December 16, many wondered if Kovalchuk would sign up with another club and when he would. Speculation officially ended when the 36-year-old agreed on a two-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

WINTER CLASSIC: what it meant for the NHL, Dallas and the South Hockey fan

The agreement pays the Russian striker $ 700,000 at the NHL level and $ 70,000 at the AHL to finish the 2019-20 season.

First selected in the 2001 draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, Kovalchuk will now play for his fourth franchise, after only 91 games with the Kings. In his eighth season with the Thrashers, he was changed to New Jersey, where he played three additional seasons. Before heading to Los Angeles in 2018, he played four seasons at the KHL with St. Petersburg SKA after announcing his retirement from the NHL on July 11, 2013.

In 897 games at the NHL level, Kovalchuk has 436 goals and 859 points.

Recent Articles

Black monkey by Eileen Davidson on New Year's Eve – See photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

R. Kelly's brother offered $ 50K to be a space goat in a child pornography case

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
LifetimeCarey Kelly states in the new Lifetime documentary series that the creator of hits & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & #...
Read more

Prince George joins Queen Elizabeth and more royal heirs in a new portrait

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
As usual, Prince george He is stealing the show in the new portrait of the royal family. In honor of the beginning of a...
Read more

How have Australian forest fires affected you?

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
As forest fires continue to devastate southeastern Australia, thousands of residents and tourists have been evacuated. The fires, fueled by high winds and three-digit...
Read more

Match Report – Sale 48-10 Harlequins

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©