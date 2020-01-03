"I hope we match that standard,quot; – Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2



Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadhak in 2018. While we didn't see Jahnvi on the big screens last year, the young actress started her new year with a high note in the web anthology movie, Ghost Stories. She has been receiving high praise for her part in the movie. Janhvi has some notable projects like Roohi Afza, Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena and Takht in his kitty too.





In a recent interview, Janhvi was asked if he feared Dostana 2 would be compared to the first installment of the film. To which she said: “Dostana (2009) became a cult classic and I hope we match that standard, fun, energy and glamor. But the story, the characters and the scenarios are completely different and what we have to say is a little more emotional. "



She was further questioned about her experience of working in the horror comedy, Roohi Afza. She described it as one of the most exciting and challenging roles. The young gun said: "It's one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally demanding roles I've had the privilege of doing."