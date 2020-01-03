How the morning program surprised us all

Once upon a time known as November 2017, we opened a story with this line: "Jennifer Aniston is preparing to make her return to television. "
In October 2018, we wrote a story with this headline: "Steve Carell Returning to television in the new Apple series by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. "
The morning show I not only had an exciting cast. It was a moment, the return to the middle of two of the great TV comedies of great and beloved TV comedies that, although they were far from the air, were still the most important thing for a whole new generation.
Thanks to the transmission, The office Y friends They are still two of the most popular programs, especially for teenagers who were not even alive when friends First issued. Put Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell next Reese witherspoon, one of the biggest stars of television after Big little lies (and who also played Aniston's sister in friends), and you have an infallible, irresistible trio for all generations. Put them on a program about the world presumably soapy and dramatic and occasionally (hopefully) ridiculous of morning television and there seems to be no way you can lose.
At the end of 2017, several companies fought in a bidding war for the program on morning shows starring and produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and it was Apple who won, with just a video service to speak. They immediately ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each, and The morning show It became the star program of a new streaming service and one of the most anticipated programs of recent years, before the scripts existed. The idea was for the show to be freely inspired by Brian Stelter & # 39;s 2013 book, The top of the morning, which related hiring, firing and rivalries in the world of morning television.
It was not a fluid development process. Jay Carson began as a showrunner, but left the program "for creative differences,quot; according to Variety. He is credited as creator, but only credited as co-writer in the first two episodes, replaced by Kerry Ehrin, who completely redone the program from scratch, without even reading Carson's version.
The original description of the program was a drama "that explored the world of morning shows and the biggest media scene in New York that they are part of." The wave of accusations of sexual misconduct that emerged in 2017 began just before the show was announced in early November, and Matt Lauer, the most obvious inspiration for Carell's character, was fired from The Today Show for misconduct to end of November. Then it made sense that after Carson was fired in the spring of 2018, Ehrin launched his version as a program set in the #MeToo era, focusing on a morning program that was seen nationally and recovered after its main presenter was fired for accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. But that meant I had to rewrite everything from scratch. Ehrin told Vulture that he rejected the job twice because he knew what he was getting into.
"I was launching the Apple streaming service and two big stars and a new studio. There was a lot at stake," he said.
He finished writing the new pilot in April 2018 "very quickly in (his) room in three weeks,quot;, without "time,quot; to investigate on morning television beyond reading Stelter's book.
Carell's cast was announced a few months later, although at that time Mitch Kessler was described as "a morning show host who struggles to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape." We still didn't know we were about to see Michael Scott play one of those guys Hollywood had just spent the last two years slowly trying to get rid of him, a guy who would also make deeply inappropriate jokes, but we would hate him for that . while simultaneously we were impressed that we could.
When the morning show It finally debuted, it wasn't exactly what we had imagined, and the reviews were quite varied, with a current critical score of 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first episodes in particular were dark and strange, with a lot of Mitch Kessler shouting about how innocent he is, while everyone else simply shouted in general.
The pilot opened up with the network upon hearing the accusations against Mitch and quickly dismissed him, leaving his co-host Alex Levy (Aniston) to deal with the calamity and disaster of trying to find a new co-host. When he realized that the network had been waiting to replace it, he took things into his own hands and announced that the new presenter was none other than Bradley Jackson, a bad spoken, stubborn, vaguely conservative but mostly only field reporter. Viral star played by Reese Witherspoon with a brown wig. It took two full episodes for that to happen, and perhaps it was the best moment of the show until the end, bringing the two women together instead of facing each other as executives wanted to do. That team got sour when Bradley joined forces with some colleagues to face the network, and while struggling to keep control of the world collapsing around him, Alex had a collapse after another, which gave Jennifer Aniston many emotional cries. Make up all the rest of the screams.
But Mitch wasn't out of the picture either, even though it seemed like he should have been. He stayed, shouting once more about how he is an innocent victim of the #MeToo movement, breaking things, making attacks and doing everything possible to convince us that he was innocent. All their relationships were agreed, he said. Sure, he had business, but that was the only thing he did wrong, he said. It took us eight episodes to get a real view of what a monster it has been.
"Lonely at the Top,quot; took us back in time two years before Mitch's 50th birthday, when it was still a very popular television staple in the morning that he made inappropriate and well-received jokes until the show went live. While the network sought to replace old Alex, Mitch had a gigantic birthday party, with a band, dancers and Martin Short coming out of a giant cake to interpret an original song about how great Mitch Kessler is.
And then we learned a truth that took us too long to learn. Mitch assumed / decided the sex he had with talent booker Hannah (a fantastic Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a hotel room (while covering the shooting in Las Vegas) it was consensual, but it was not, and had traumatized her deeply. He immediately went to tell Fred, the head of the network, and was immediately promoted to keep her quiet.
Currently, Mitch, on a desperate redemption tour, convinced her to tell her story to a journalist as evidence against Fred. Of course, her version of the story was that she slept with him and then used her as a lever to get a promotion, but the true story she told Bradley was very different. After an emotional end of the interview, he suffered an overdose in his apartment and died, which honestly is a turn we did not expect him to take.
His death led Alex to finally join the fight against Fred, which led him to cherry on top of an ice cream made as he revealed everything on live television, with Fred knocking on the studio door while Mitch sat home alone with a black eye, courtesy of Chip (Mark Duplass) That moment of judgment was supposed to come from an interview with him, but is It was much more effective, and this was the best cathartic moment of the whole series, since so far in real life, nobody has had the guts to do what Bradley and Alex did on live television.
What sucks is that it took Hannah's death to get here, and that her death was just another dark thing that made this show hard to see. "Dark,quot; and "hard to see,quot; were not descriptors we were imagining when we started waiting for this program in 2017, when that described what was happening in the real news. We don't anticipate that we would get the greatest joy of seeing Jennifer Aniston go wild, or of seeing Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup play Sweeney Todd together. We didn't anticipate hating a character played by Steve Carell, and we didn't expect him to be so good at being so evil. Nor did we expect to be so captivated by Billy Crudup. Certainly, this is not the conversation we imagined having about this program when we finally saw it.
However, dark things appeared on the screen, the future of the program looks bright. He has a nomination for best television drama in the Golden Globes, as well as acting nominations for Aniston and Witherspoon, and Ehrin has big plans for the second season.
"It is as if a large building falls on everyone and is about escaping the remains," he told THR.
For Alex and Bradley, there will be "a lot of consequences and a lot of turmoil,quot; after taking down that building, and Mitch, if Carell's schedule allows him to be in the second season, he now has to realize that he is actually a monster.
"It's not about a comeback," Ehrin told THR about Mitch's second season, fortunately. "It's about something else."
We are so ready to discover how this develops in the second season, but it is strange to look back at the program we were waiting for and the program we ended up receiving. Jennifer Aniston's many tears were certainly impressive and one could argue that Carell was robbed of a nomination, but it almost feels like that other program, the most fun we celebrate with friends Y Office GIFs must still be on the way.
The Morning Show is available to stream on Apple TV +.
