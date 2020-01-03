How the morning program surprised us all

Once upon a time known as November 2017, we opened a story with this line: "Jennifer Aniston is preparing to make her return to television. "

In October 2018, we wrote a story with this headline: "Steve Carell Returning to television in the new Apple series by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. "

The morning show I not only had an exciting cast. It was a moment, the return to the middle of two of the great TV comedies of great and beloved TV comedies that, although they were far from the air, were still the most important thing for a whole new generation.

Thanks to the transmission, The office Y friends They are still two of the most popular programs, especially for teenagers who were not even alive when friends First issued. Put Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell next Reese witherspoon, one of the biggest stars of television after Big little lies (and who also played Aniston's sister in friends), and you have an infallible, irresistible trio for all generations. Put them on a program about the world presumably soapy and dramatic and occasionally (hopefully) ridiculous of morning television and there seems to be no way you can lose.