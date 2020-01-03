How tensions intensified between the United States and Iran | News

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased dramatically after a senior Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed Friday in a US air strike against Baghdad's international airport.

The Pentagon said US President Donald Trump ordered the "murder,quot; of Soleimani after a group of Iraqi militia members and supporters attempted to storm the US embassy in Iraq on Tuesday, breaking the perimeter and causing A series of fires.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, quickly pledged to "take severe revenge,quot; for the death of Soleimani, the biggest escalation so far in a feared war of power between Iran and the United States in Iraq, where the United States and Iran have competed for influence since the US-led invasion. in 2003

While the United States has maintained a military presence in the country, leading a coalition to fight against the ISIL group, Iran has a great influence on Iraqi politics and also supports several Iraqi militias within the country. Popular mobilization forces (PMF), an umbrella of armed groups. The militias have long sought the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

Amid concerns that the murder of Soleimani could lead to a military escalation in Iraq and the region in general, here is a summary of the recent events that led to the murder:

US contractor killed

On December 27, a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk He killed an American contractor and wounded several members of the US service and Iraqi personnel.

In its statement confirming the attack, the US-led coalition against ISIL did not specify who could be responsible, but later US officials blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, for the attack.

United States targets militia sites

Two days later, the US military carried out "defensive attacks,quot; on sites in Iraq and Syria belonging to Kataib Hezbollah that Washington said were reprisals for the murder of the US contractor.

Iraqi security sources and militias said at least 25 fighters were killed and another 55 were injured after the airstrikes in Iraq on Sunday.

At least four Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, sources said, adding that one of the raids had affected the headquarters of the Iran-backed group near the western al-Qaim district on the Syrian border.

Iran strongly condemned the attacks with a government spokesman who said: "The United States has shown its strong support for terrorism and its negligence for the independence and sovereignty of countries and must accept the consequences of their illegal act."

Protesters storm US embassy UU.

On December 31, enraged members and supporters of pro-Iranian paramilitary groups in Iraq, He broke into the heavily fortified US embassy complex in Baghdad, breaking a main gate and setting fire to parts of its perimeter.

Trump blamed Iran for killing the American contractor and the resulting tensions surrounding the embassy.

"Iran is organizing an attack against the US embassy in Iraq. They will be fully responsible," he said. wrote On twitter.

US troops and Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters, members of the PMF and their supporters, who had surrounded the embassy complex.

The sitting ended on Wednesday.

A protester holds a banner with the illustration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, burning in front of the US embassy during a protest in Baghdad on January 1, 2020 (File: Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said there were "some indications,quot; that Iran or the groups it supports "could be planning additional attacks,quot; against US interests in the Middle East.

"If that happens, then we will act and, by the way, if we receive news of attacks or some kind of indication, we will also take preventive measures to protect US forces to protect American lives," the Pentagon chief told reporters.