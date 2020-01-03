How long is Victor Olofsson out? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on rookie Buffalo Sabers

The Buffalo Sabers suffered another blow on Friday with news of rookie forward Victor Olofsson's injury.

Olofsson will waste time with a lower body injury he suffered in the third period of Thursday's 3-2 OT victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

In a play in which he recorded an assist, skating with the disc in the corner, the rookie landed awkwardly after his skate sought to reach an edge in the ice. Just before the fall, he gave the disc to Zach Bogosian at the point for a shot that was deflected by Sam Reinhart to tie the game at two.

Olofsson led all rookies in goals (16) and points (35) at the time of his injury and was second in the team in goals, points and assists (19), behind Jack Eichel in all three categories.

How long will Victor Olofsson be out?

The team's preliminary reports suggest that Olofsson you will lose five to six weeks with a lower body injury.

"He will be gone for a few weeks, we know for sure," Sabers coach Ralph Krueger said. "Of course, he has been a very important catalyst for the good things that are happening here in the team and we need to fill that void. The boys must step up since we had the same situation with Jeff (Skinner). It is definitely a challenging situation, but we will join and fill that hole. "

The details of his injury have not been announced.

Chronology of injuries of Victor Olofsson

The rookie end suffered a lower body injury on January 2 in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers.

On January 3, the team announced that Olofsson will likely be lost five to six weeks from the injury.

This article will be updated with news about injuries as it becomes available.