How have Australian forest fires affected you?

As forest fires continue to devastate southeastern Australia, thousands of residents and tourists have been evacuated. The fires, fueled by high winds and three-digit temperatures, killed at least 18 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and millions of acres of land.

The states of Victoria and New South Wales, where Sydney is located, have declared emergencies and conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend.

