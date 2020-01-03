How even Stevens' team helped Shia LaBeouf mark her first kiss

Shia LaBeoufThe first kiss was one that you will never forget.

The 33-year-old actor shared the kiss on screen on the set of Even Stevens. The star of Louis Stevens recalled the memorable moment in an interview with W published on Friday.

"The producers knew I was in love with this girl and wrote a scene where we kissed," she told the magazine about her first kiss. "I was nervous. I matured late that way."

LaBeouf did not reveal the name of his childhood crush. However, there was an episode of the third season called "The Kiss,quot; in which Louis kissed Margo HarshmanThe character of Tawny Dean. There was also an episode called "Beans on the Brain,quot; in which Louis kissed Spencer Redfordwho played the cousin of Steven Anthony LawrenceBean character.

This was not LaBeouf's last kiss on the screen. The Disney celebrity also crumpled up with Dakota Johnson For the movie Peanut Butter Hawk. In fact, he quoted the 30-year-old actress when asked to list her best kiss on screen during a round of Ellen DegeneresGame "Burning questions." Kind of. After DeGeneres asked him about a lie he said recently as a follow-up question, LaBeouf said: "I just said one, just now. The question just before."

It has certainly been a busy time for LaBeouf. In addition to acting on Peanut Butter Hawk, LaBeouf starred Honey boy. In fact, he was named Breakthrough Screenwriter for the film at the Hollywood Film Awards 2019.

To read the full LaBeouf interview, see W.

