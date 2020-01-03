How David Foster helped Harry and Meghan find their Canadian hideout

You know what they say: famous couples who help each other find mansions together, stay together.

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He spent his first Christmas with a 7 month old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in Canada this year, choosing to spend the holidays in a private place with the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, instead of participating in Queen Elizabeth II IIChristmas celebrations (Don't worry, they got the Queen's approval!)

But how did they choose where to stay? As it turns out, Smash alum Katharine McPhee—Who went to school with Meghan in Los Angeles as teenagers — she had her husband David Foster Help them find the luxurious Canadian house.

As the famous music producer told DailyMail.com: "I was honored to be able to help Meghan there, because I am Canadian and we are a Commonwealth country, we are from the Crown. It is important for us, so I grew up with that kind of feeling. "