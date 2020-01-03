How David Foster helped Harry and Meghan find their Canadian hideout

Andrew Parsons – Pool / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for TIFF
You know what they say: famous couples who help each other find mansions together, stay together.
Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He spent his first Christmas with a 7 month old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in Canada this year, choosing to spend the holidays in a private place with the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, instead of participating in Queen Elizabeth II IIChristmas celebrations (Don't worry, they got the Queen's approval!)
But how did they choose where to stay? As it turns out, Smash alum Katharine McPhee—Who went to school with Meghan in Los Angeles as teenagers — she had her husband David Foster Help them find the luxurious Canadian house.
As the famous music producer told DailyMail.com: "I was honored to be able to help Meghan there, because I am Canadian and we are a Commonwealth country, we are from the Crown. It is important for us, so I grew up with that kind of feeling. "
DailyMail.com reports that the house has a value of $ 14 million. It is located on an isolated coast on the island of Vancouver in British Columbia, in an area called North Saanich. Foster does not own the house, nor did he reveal the owner. Nor does he know if royalty paid the rent to stay there.
As the 69-year-old woman, who was born on Vancouver Island, added, "I was really happy to help you find a break just to take some time off."
The musician continued to talk about the Canadian city and how its relaxed atmosphere allowed Harry, Meghan, Archie and Doria to spend a quiet holiday.
"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was pleased to facilitate it," he shared. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know it was revitalizing for them to spend some downtime."
"This is a great testimony from my hometown, Victoria, that they could go unnoticed for so long," David added.
He also brought up his wife's past with the Duchess of Sussex. (Katharine attended Immaculate Heart High School at the same time as her older sister, Adrianaand Meghan attended the accompanying high school).
"Katharine went to school with Meghan and her sister went to school with Meghan," he said. "Actually, we met Meghan and Harry on D-Day in London, maybe a year ago. We were immediately attracted to them, like everyone else, and I was happy to help."
The producer concluded by praising Harry and Meghan for doing what they want. "I was happy thanks to my friend for providing what I could for them," he shared. "And it seemed they had rested very well. They are a young and modern family. I am sure they want to balance their commitment to the crown and be a 2020 family."
That they do. A family spokesman told E! News in December that Sussex royalty members were happy with their private and quiet vacations.
"His Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada," the spokesman said, adding that the family was "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
And part of enjoying that landscape includes some walks! On Friday, a couple shared a photo that was taken by the Duchess of Sussex herself. According to CTV News Vancouver Island, Iliya Pavlovic Y Asymina Kantorowicz they were fighting with their selfie stick when Meghan, who was close with Harry and his ex Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, offered to take their picture.
Clearly, these royals have loved their time in Canada. Thanks Katharine and David!
