Here's why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's commitment was not a surprise

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have officially announced their commitment. Most people who follow the couple are not surprised because it was a matter of "when,quot; and not "yes."

The former WWE champion and her ex-boyfriend John Cena canceled their engagement just a few weeks before they got married. After almost five years of convincing Cena to remarry, Nikki realized that he wanted to have children.

Although the superstar would have pledged once more to please the twin Bella, he realized that he would feel that he was forcing him to make another of the most important decisions of his life.

With Artem, their relationship was totally different. Although the 36-year-old woman doubted at first, it was finally made public with Artem, who made her intentions clear.

Artem was not only there for the long term, but he has also expressed several times how he wanted marriage and children in life and would love to go with Nikki.

He appeared on the podcast of Bellas several times where the two sisters subjected him to the grill under pressure and did not break even once.

His parents asked the dancer when he would have children and Artem took the athlete to Russia to meet his family.

That immediately triggered an alarm in the head of Nikki fans and loved ones.

This happens after she revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend proposed to her two months ago and that they have been hiding it ever since.

‘Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! "

Now, all fans are waiting for a pregnancy announcement from the Total Fine star that documented the freezing of their eggs.



