Herbie Kane of Liverpool joins Hull on loan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe33871049c7d3e9907e344c51bd6b49d9% %MINIFYHTMLe33871049c7d3e9907e344c51bd6b49d10%





Kane has made two appearances for Liverpool this season

%MINIFYHTMLe33871049c7d3e9907e344c51bd6b49d11% %MINIFYHTMLe33871049c7d3e9907e344c51bd6b49d12%

Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane has joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made two high-level appearances for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup during the first half of the season, his debut came as a substitute in the 2-0 victory at MK Dons in September.

He started in the 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the quarterfinals when Liverpool named a very young team due to the fact that the first team was in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Hull City is pleased to announce that midfielder Herbie Kane has joined the Club lent by Liverpool until the end of the season!#hcafc The | #the Tigers – Hull City (@HullCity) January 3, 2020

Kane was named in the last season of the Season League Team after 49 games and seven goals in a loan period with Doncaster Rovers under Grant McCann.

McCann is now in charge of Hull and hopes that Kane can help them boost their promotion to the Premier League.