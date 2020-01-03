Hashd deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis: the man from Iran in Baghdad | Iraq News

Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed early Friday in a US air strike in Baghdad, was seen as the man of Tehran in Iraq and a sworn enemy of the United States.

The US attack on Baghdad International Airport also killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and a Muhandis personal friend.

Both men died in an air strike against a convoy belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), an Iraqi paramilitary force with close ties to Iran, whose deputy chief was Muhandis.

It occurred a few days after Hashd members and supporters attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad after the United States launched air strikes against Kataib Hezbollah's positions in Iraq and Syria.

Muhandis, the nom-de-guerre widely used by Jamal Jaafar al-Ibrahimi, was among the multitude of PMF members and supporters who protested violently at the embassy on Tuesday.

Known for his strong anti-American rhetoric during the US-led occupation in Iraq, Muhandis, 56, also established close ties with Iran for decades.

"Muhandis demonstrated how Iran built its network of representatives in Iraq," said Phillip Smyth, a US-based researcher focused on Shiite armed groups, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

"It has history with basically all the major networks that Iran had in Iraq. It would not have found a stronger ideal,quot; of Iran's influence in the country, he said.

Born in 1953 in southern Basra, Iraq, Muhandis had Iraqi and Iranian citizenship.

He began his political life with the Dawa party, a Shiite group that was crushed by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in the 1970s. Like others in the party, including the future Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Muhandis fled abroad and joined forces with Iran.

In the 1980s, he became the commander of the Badr Corps, an Iraqi fighter unit founded in Iran in opposition to then-President Hussein.

He was sentenced to death in Kuwait for his participation in the 1983 bomb attacks against embassies in the United States and France, but fled the country.

& # 39; Inveterated opponent of the United States & # 39;

After Hussein's dismissal in the US-led invasion in 2003, Muhandis briefly served as a member of parliament in Iraq after the 2005 elections.

He then helped found Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed paramilitary group that has attacked US troops. The United States targeted three Kataib positions in Iraq and two in Syria on Sunday in response to a rocket attack in northern Iraq last week that blamed the group and killed an American contractor.

In 2009, the United States sanctioned Muhandis and Kataib Hezbollah as "terrorist,quot; entities.

Washington said it ran "arms smuggling networks and participated in bombing of Western embassies and assassination attempts in the region."

Michael Knights, an expert at the Washington Institute, described Muhandis as "the hardest opponent of the United States,quot; among the Shiite armed groups in Iraq.

He was later appointed deputy head of the Hashd, founded as a flexible network of Shiite factions fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq.

He was later absorbed by Iraq's formal security forces, but critics say some of the factions, including Kataib Hezbollah, still operate independently of Baghdad.

"Muhandis worked assiduously to develop Hashd in an organization that was not subject to the prime minister's complete command or subordinate to conventional security forces," Knights said, according to the AFP news agency.

Although he worked under Faleh al-Fayyadh, also a national security adviser in Iraq, Muhandis was widely recognized as the "real,quot; leader of the Hashd, observers said.

He had the maximum loyalty of his forces on the ground and control over his financial resources.

That made him "the central nervous system,quot; of the IRGC Quds Force in Iraq, Knights wrote last year.

He was a personal advisor to Soleimani, with the two photographed on multiple occasions in warm hugs.

Like the Iranian commander, Muhandis wore a white beard and kept his white hair in an orderly hairstyle.

Despite his high profile position within the Hashd, Muhandis rarely appeared in public or delved into politics.

He broke his usual silence last year to blame the United States and Israel for a series of mysterious explosions at Hashd's bases.

It is not clear who could replace it, Smyth said, as it would be a challenge to find someone with such an ideological and personal relationship with Iran.