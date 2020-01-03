Harvey Weinstein accusers say they refuse to be "silenced,quot; before trial

Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial is about to begin in two days, and regardless of the verdict, his accusers, two dozen of them, issued a joint statement in which they claimed they would never stop talking.

In a statement on Friday, obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the Silence Breakers, a group that includes many of the alleged victims of the former producer, said that next week, the world will observe how Harvey Weinstein goes to trial for a "fraction of the atrocious. " crimes ”inflicted on others.

The letter describes Weinstein as a "serial predator,quot; who sexually abused women for many years, using their status in the industry to silence women who would one day tell their stories of their misdeeds.

So far, Weinstein and his team have not yet responded to the new Silence Breakers statement. As previously reported, Harvey faces charges of sexual assault on January 6.

The former Hollywood movie mogul will defend himself against accusations of sexual assault in various ways in New York City. Harvey has continuously denied all accusations of non-consensual sex. Despite his withdrawal from the public eye, Harvey has still managed to generate controversy at times.

In December 2019, Weinstein met with reporters from the New York Post where he said he helped many women throughout their careers. The comments posted brought many criticisms, including a formal statement from 23 different women.

In the same month, the Los Angeles Times claims that the Los Angeles district attorney was looking for details in eight other cases against the former Hollywood mogul. The district attorney's office is considering filing official charges against Weinstein.

In early 2019, the Weinstein and The Weinstein Company board reached a $ 47,000,000 deal with several women who accused him of assaulting or harassing them. In March 2018, The Weinstein Company also filed for bankruptcy protection.

Weinstein played a role in the production of many critically acclaimed and successful films, including The speech of the kings, Chicago, Y Shakespeare in love. However, The Weinstein Company fired him in October 2017 after dozens of women accused him of assault, harassment, rape, among other crimes.



