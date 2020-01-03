Hargitay and Meloni talking about their SVU relationship is so pure

Law and order: SVU It is a television institution. The main police drama made history on television when it became the scripted drama of the largest audience in primetime in the 2019-2020 television season with its twenty-first season. NBC and The Paley Center honored that milestone with a special presentation Mariska Hargitay, the only original cast member left in the series that also holds the record for the longest-running female character in a live action series, Christopher Meloni, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Stephanie Marchand more past and present SVU faces.

The Paley Center salutes the Law and Order: SVU He presented archival images and new interviews that examine the impact of the drama on both the audience and its cast and crew. While Hargitay and Meloni were not interviewed together, the two referred to the iconic association of their characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.