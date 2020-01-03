Hargitay and Meloni talking about their SVU relationship is so pure

Law and order: SVU It is a television institution. The main police drama made history on television when it became the scripted drama of the largest audience in primetime in the 2019-2020 television season with its twenty-first season. NBC and The Paley Center honored that milestone with a special presentation Mariska Hargitay, the only original cast member left in the series that also holds the record for the longest-running female character in a live action series, Christopher Meloni, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Stephanie Marchand more past and present SVU faces.
The Paley Center salutes the Law and Order: SVU He presented archival images and new interviews that examine the impact of the drama on both the audience and its cast and crew. While Hargitay and Meloni were not interviewed together, the two referred to the iconic association of their characters Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.
"It has always been a big part of our relationship and I think it is part of the success of the program," Meloni said of the partnership between Benson and Stabler.
Benson and Stabler were the driving force of the program for the first 12 years before Meloni's departure between seasons 12 and 13. He has not returned to the program since then, the character retired after a shooting in the compound at the end of Season 12
"She and I got along right from the start," Meloni said about working with Hargitay.
Hargitay described their relationship as "instant ease, chemistry, trust, comfort."
The two met for a chemistry reading during the auditions and said they simply had a feeling. Since Meloni's departure from the series, they have remained close to the camera.
During the special, Hargitay talked about all the exits of the cast he faced. "The friendships I made in the program, the people who are like my family, have been the best gift," said Hargitay.
In addition to Meloni, the former cast members of the series include, among others, Richard Belzer, BD Wong, Tamara Tunie, Dann Florek, Raul Esparza Y Danny Pino. Harigtay did not specifically address Meloni's departure, but his comments were shown with a clip of Benson learning about Stabler's departure.
"It was really difficult. It has been very difficult to see people leave and painful and scary. I didn't want them to leave," he said. "It's life. One door closes and another opens. People enter our lives and then leave their lives. You feel all that and it is a lot to feel and move on. Keep going."
Both Hargitay and Meloni opened up about the impact the program has had on their lives. Playing Olivia Benson even inspired Hargitay to launch The Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization dedicated to healing, educating and empowering survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, while shedding light on stigmata. The organization is currently focused on ending the late work of the rape kit.
"Many times I have met people who have said for this show that they knew what to do after an assault," Hargitay said, noting SVU It has helped people feel empowered and encouraged to report crimes. "Above all, they no longer felt alone. For me, when I started listening to those stories, it was when I knew it was no longer a television show. It was much more," said.
"In my entire career as an actor, the most important and moving moments have been when the survivors of abuse approached me or knew me, hugged me, thanked me," Meloni said, remembering a story about a man who said he wanted that Elliot Stabler was there when he was a child.
Harigaty has had no qualms about exploring the impact that the show and the character have had on her over the years. Click play in the video above to hear what she said to E! News before the season 21 premiere.
"It is incredibly emotional to look back 21 years ago with hope, vulnerability and commitment and without knowing what the future holds," Hargitay said in the television special. "It's so beautiful to see how everything turned out. I'm still trying to assimilate it. This is a pretty good concert."
