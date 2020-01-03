Halsey and Evan Peters take their romance to Australia

Halsey Y Evan Peters They have taken their romance in Australia.

…to Australia! The two have been vacationing on the Gold Coast. They were recently photographed riding a jet ski together. Halsey was also portrayed on a yacht, wearing a colorful bikini and a yellow scarf over her hair.

Halsey, 25, had planned Falls Festival in the Australian city of Lorne just after Christmas, but the event was canceled due to the risk of forest fires. More than 200 of them are burning across southeastern parts of the continent. The singer then performed a concert in Melbourne last minute for the benefit of Australian firefighters.

Halsey and Evan, 32, first sparked rumors of romance in September when they were spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles.

A month later, they were spotted showing PDA outside a restaurant in town. In late October, they wore suits coordinating your Halloween party and finally made their debut on the red carpet as a couple in his show American horror storyIs the hundredth episode celebration event … dressed as Sonny Bonus Y Cher.