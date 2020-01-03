Guns N & # 39; Roses left disappointed by leaks of songs unpublished by Superfan

Instagram

Rick Dunsford, who won an auction of storage units by the ANR former manager of the band, facing a legal problem of Universal Music Group for allegedly charging unpublished materials.

Axl Rose Y oblique bar They have broken their silence about an online music leak by a fan who won a storage unit auction.

Guns n RosesThe former manager of A & R, Tom Zutaut, sold the unit containing countless unreleased songs recorded between 2000 and 2001 to the superfan Rick Dunsford, who is now in legal trouble for allegedly uploading 97 tracks.

"It is tremendously disappointing, sad and unfortunate that a record executive involved with the band in its early years considered it appropriate to auction the unpublished materials of its former employer," reads TMZ de Guns N & # 39; Roses.

The heads of Universal Music Group, which owns the copyright of the leaked songs, have threatened to take legal action against Dunsford with a Cessation letter and desist, insisting that he violated a (£ 11,000) $ 15,000 contract he made with the company to recover the songs and take them off.

However, Dunsford insists that someone else uploaded the songs online.

He has been excluded from all future Guns N & # 39; Roses concerts.