Guns N & # 39; Roses can plunge into a legal battle with Fan who leaked 95 songs

Guns N 'Roses may be involved in a new legal battle, according to TMZ. A representative who spoke on behalf of the band stated that it was "tremendously disappointing, sad and unfortunate,quot; that someone chose to filter music from their early years without permission.

Reportedly, a music business executive threatens to sue Guns and Roses fan Rick Dunsford, who allegedly leaked many of his songs after finding them at a location in the UMG-owned storage unit. They own the copyright.

Now they are looking to drop a strong demand on Mr. Dunsford's head. The UMG legal team submitted a notice of cessation and withdrawal to the man, acquired by TMZ, which states that it violated an agreement they once had after being paid approximately $ 15,000 to return the songs.

The test was reportedly started when Tom Zutaut, who used to be an A,amp;R type, auctioned a storage unit that contained many of the band's songs from 2000 to 2001. Rick, who was a big Guns fan and Roses, he said and other fans offered to buy the storage unit for fifteen thousand dollars.

Once the group management learned about the transaction, they offered to pay $ 15,000 in exchange for it. UMG accused Rick of uploading the songs to the Internet shortly after reaching an agreement with him, however, Rick claimed that he was the one who told them about the leaks from the beginning.

In addition, Guns And Roses actually banned it from all future concerts. As fans of the group know, Guns N 'Roses was one of the most popular rock bands of the late 80s and early 90s, with albums like Appetite for destruction, Lies of G & # 39; N’R, Use Your Illusion 1, aNorth Dakota Use your illusion 2.

Ad

Some of his most popular songs are "Sweet Child O Mine,quot;, "Welcome To The Jungle,quot;, "Patience,quot;, "Garden of Eden,quot; and "November Rain,quot;. In recent years, the band has started playing again after the long -We look forward to the arrival of Chinese democracy.



Post views:

0 0