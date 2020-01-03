Great Britain defeated by Bulgaria in the ATP Cup in Sydney | Tennis news





Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury (L) can only see Grigor Dimitrov celebrate an epic ATP Cup victory for Bulgaria over Britain

Britain had a losing start in their ATP Cup campaign in Group C after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury fell in the decisive doubles tiebreaker against Bulgarian duo Grigor Dimitrov and Alexandar Lazarov at 3 in the morning.

Dimitrov helped Bulgaria recover 1-1 against Britain with a 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1 victory over Dan Evans after Cameron Norrie beat Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-2, 3-6 and 6- two.

World No. 20 Dimitrov paired with Lazarov for the first time together to defeat Jamie Murray and Salisbury 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (2-7) 11-9 in the decisive doubles clash after the British duo could not agonically convert two match points.

Dimitrov celebrates an incredible victory for Bulgaria

Great Britain, led by Tim Henman, participated in his first outing in the competition that sees them in Bulgaria, Belgium and Moldova in the stage of all against all.

Over 10 days, 24 nations compete in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The six winners of each group, plus the two best second finalists of the groups, will be the eight finalists.

Cameron Norrie made his way through some ups and downs on the court in Sydney

On the Ken Rosewall Arena court, Norrie started as a freight train against Kuzmanov and it took only 44 minutes to secure the first set. He punished the 18 unforced errors of the Bulgarian and played safe tennis, however, things changed in the second set when his opponent cleaned his own production.

Kuzmanov snatched the momentum while he trimmed his mistakes and Norrie dropped the service. The Briton won only 33 percent in points in his second service and lost the set 6-3 in just over half an hour.

Tim Henman proved to be a calming influence throughout the tie

After the vital words of the advice of Henman and his teammates, Norrie grumbled his confidence at the beginning of the decision. Despite some smaller undulations in the final set, Norrie showed the maturity necessary to balance and take the contest 6-2 3-6 6-2.

I only trusted my legs, I overcame a bit of adversity at the beginning of the second set when I lost a little concentration, and it is unreal to overcome it. Cameron Norrie

In the absence of Andy Murray, who retired from the competition and the Australian Open due to an injury, Evans took first place of singles in Britain., who He faced Dimitrov.

Evans followed his teammate's suit flying out of the blocks and confidently took the first set 6-2 at the Ken Rosewall Arena. While the second set was taking place, Dimitrov began to read the variation that was coming towards him.

Dimitrov hugs Evans after winning his Group C singles match

With this knowledge that feeds him, his level increased and his confidence and power increased. Evans did not have the precision to respond completely and instead lost 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1 in two hours and 16 minutes.

The defeat of Jamie Murray and his doubles partner, Salisbury, now means that Sunday's clash against Belgium is a mandatory victory in the hope of advancing in the group stage of the competition.

ATP Cup – Friday, January 3 – Calendar and results Group C – Sydney Group D – Perth Group F – Brisbane Belgium 3-0 Moldova United States 1-2 Norway Greece 0-3 Canada Great Britain 1-2 Bulgaria Russia 3-0 Italy Germany 0-3 Australia

Canada secured the first game of the new competition with Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, both won their individual matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis of Greece before combining to win the doubles.

Belgium beat the last team to qualify for this ATP Cup, Moldova and the U.S To crash against Norway He went down to a decisive double gum.

After sharing a set each, Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic defeated Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 10-5 in the decisive tie-break.

The Australian won 87 percent of the points in his first service

From Australia Nick Kyrgios started the home team campaign against Germany with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory in the singles.

Before the tournament, he pledged to donate 200 Australian dollars for each ace he served to help victims of forest fires and scored 20 during his confrontation with Jan-Lennard Struff.

Kyrgios' Australian teammates are making similar promises and the ATP Cup is also donating $ 100 for each ace served to the Bushfire relief efforts of the Australian Red Cross.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.